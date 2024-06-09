Movie Title: All’s fair in love

Language: English

Running time: 1 hour 54 minutes

Release date: 2024

Streaming platform: Prime Video

Producer: Glory Obichukwu, Esse Akwawa, Deyemi Okanlawon

Director: Kayode Kasum

Cast: Deyemi Okanlanwon, Timini Egbuson, Buhle Samuels, Ireti Doyle, Lateef Adedimeji, Juliet Ibrahim, Kunle Bantefa, Venita Akpofure.

Fewer mistakes are likely to occur where there are no secrets in devoted friendships. In recent times, people have not cherished the gift of true friendships, and they end up losing a brother or sister because of fighting over a woman or even money.

‘All is Fair in Love,’ directed by Kayode Kasum, highlights the delicate balance between love and friendship. It suggests that falling in love should not jeopardise a strong bond while also cautioning against the danger of keeping secrets, which can ultimately lead to one’s downfall. It stresses the uncertainty of knowing someone’s true intentions, emphasising the importance of not sacrificing valuable friendships because of love.

The film centres on two friends and business partners who become brothers and are trying to take their business international; in the process of achieving that, they get caught in a love triangle with a woman sent to coax them into making a costly mistake that would ruin their business.

Plot

The movie begins with news breaking on fashion week spotlighting Demi and Kanla, who owns a fashion company in Lagos, and an announcement that the Financial Crimes Commission (FCC) has just brought down a significant money syndicate across Africa. The news says several vital suspects have been arrested, while the mysterious ring leader known as Chief is still not found.

Demi, a fashion entrepreneur, lost his mum at a young age and ever since then his relationship with his father has been shaking. His father, Mr Holloway, seems to have issues with his son and his friend Kanla, whose parents are dead. Due to their strained relationship, Demi refuses to take his father’s help to invest in his company. Kanla, Demi’s business partner and best friend, supports his decision to deny his father’s help to fund their business.

Kanla defends Mbali, a beautiful woman he meets at the bar, from a man trying to disturb her. They both engage in a conversation and go out to buy suya. The next day, Demi also encounters this same woman at a restaurant. She gives Demi good advice for his business, and in the twinkle of an eye, she stands up and leaves without Demi noticing.

An interview is happening to get the best consultant for the brand, and all the highly recommended candidates that show up for the interview do not impress them until Mbali steps in to be interviewed. Both men are surprised to see her sit right in front of them to be interviewed. She sweeps them off their feet with her compelling responses. Kanla and Demi are happy they have found the best fit for the job.

Mbali resumes work, and these two best friends start falling in love with her. She notices it and flirts with both men, leveraging her beauty and intelligence. Demi, who values his friendship with Kanla, tells her to pick Kanla if she loves him but that he loves her. She picks Demi and pleads that they keep their love a secret until the investor’s contract she proposes is signed. Surprisingly, she does the same with Kanla.

Unknown to Demi and his business partner that Mbali is dating both of them, he visits the hotel with a flower to surprise Mbali. He finds Kanla with Mbali outside the room. The men are on the verge of fighting because of Mbali, but on getting home, they meet the police, who make them realise she is not worth it.

The police reveal to them that Mbali is dating both of them and that she’s working for a woman named Chief, the CEO of LUAN Investment Group. The group invests in thriving businesses by sharing or lending money to them. Then, they later kill the point man for the money laundering group, the company is shut down, the owner goes to prison, and the laundered money is forfeited. The police come up with a plan.

After executing the plan, Demi and Kanla call Mbali to the office and pretend they haven’t caught her. Kanla tells her to pick between them, but she tries to outsmart them and says she loves both. They ask her to invite Mr Vincent over for their upcoming event and that if he sees their designs, he will be willing to accept 15% shares. Mbali tells Chief about this, and she agrees but does not feel good about the plan, so Chief creates a plan B.

Demi and Kanla find themselves in the hands of Chief. She kidnaps them as plan B since they did not sign the contract at the event; instead, they are offering 5%. In an attempt to make them sign the contract, she kidnaps them and tells them to sign off 50%. Amid this drama, the police apprehend the ring leader, Chief and other culprits.

Mbali invites the men for lunch to apologise and let them know she is serving her time. Demi and his father reconcile and decide to go on a family vacation with Kanla inclusive.

Character Analysis

Deyemi Okanlanwon plays Demi, the only son of Mr Holloway and a friend of Kanla. Okanlanwo did justice to his role as a mature lover boy, showing genuine emotions that could be transferred to the audience.

Timini Egbuson portrays Kanla, Demi’s friend and business partner. He falls in love with Mbali and puts his friendship with Demi to the test. As usual, Egbuson nailed his role but has the potential to do better.

Buhle Samuels, a South African actress, plays Mbali, the lady who works for Chief to attract investors and get them to sign a contract. She later takes over the company from the original owners by putting them in trouble. Her performance is commendable, given her facial expressions, body language, and excellent articulation.

Venita plays Demi’s one-time sex partner who wants more than just sex. Her performance is commendable despite the few scenes she appears in. However, her role is unnecessary and does not add much value to the movie.

Adedimeji Lateef plays Rasheed, a tailor at DK Fashion Company. His role brings a little comic relief to the movie. He portrays a typical Nigerian who is frustrated but has to work and say YES to every command of his boss.

Movie Analysis

The movie has a good storyline but lacks depth and suspense. The end of the film was predictable. Although the movie has great potential, it did not hit as expected. For instance, capturing Chief should have been more difficult, not that easy, and the conflicts between Demi and his father should have been more intense.

The movie quality and sound were top-notch, as were the picture and video angles. The actors’ overall performance is commendable and genuine because nothing looked forced, and nobody looked reluctant to act.

Kudos to the stylist who styled Kanla and Demi’s outfits. They came off as fashion entrepreneurs from their outfits and swag.

Now showing on Prime Video

Verdict

6/10

