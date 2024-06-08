Title: Kesari (The King)

Running Time: 1 hour 40 minutes

Streaming platform: Netflix

Genre: Yoruba Drama/Action

Director: Ibrahim Yekini and Tope Adebayo

Cast: Ibrahim Yekini, Odunlade Adeoka, Deyemi Adedimeji, Femi Adebayo, Adebowale Adedayo, Boma Akpore, Femi Branch, Yinka Quadri, Bolaji Ogunmola, Yvonne Jegede, Kevin Ikeduba, Dele Odunle

Movies are more than just entertainment; they educate, inspire, and provoke thought. Filmmakers strive to encapsulate these elements, but the result can be disappointing when they miss the mark. This is the case with ‘Kesari (The King)’.

In recent years, Nigerian audiences, much like their global counterparts, have become more discerning with the movies they watch. They expect films to be coherent and meaningful before judging if the narrative technique and storyline spark any intrigue.

Unfortunately, ‘Kesari (The King)’ fails to meet these basic expectations, which is a frustrating experience. Watching it to the end requires significant effort, and one might feel their intelligence quotient (IQ) is being challenged.

‘Kesari (The King)’ is a Yoruba movie that aims to blend cultural themes with an action-packed narrative.

The film features a cast in traditional attire, suggesting a deep exploration of Yoruba heritage and royalty.

The plot follows Kesari, a self-proclaimed deity who comes to earth for vengeance but stays among humans. His journey involves love, conflict, and a transformation into a gold headstone, attracting both authorities and criminals.

Despite its ambitious attempt to combine supernatural elements with a ‘Robin Hood’ story style, ‘Kesari (The King)’ struggles to deliver a cohesive and satisfying experience. The film does have its moments, including solid performances from a notable cast and some humorous scenes, but these are not enough to save it; it’s a flawed project.

Plot

The movie ‘Kesari (The King)’ opens in ancient times with Aronimoja (Odunlade Adeoka) invading a town. He confronts Aribidesi, a man who previously agreed to provide enslaved people and children every six months in exchange for settling in the land; when Aronimoja demands Aribidesi’s only daughter, Wuraola, Aribidesi refuses, leading to Wuraola’s tragic death at Aronimoja’s hands.

Grief-stricken, Aribidesi takes his daughter’s body to a sacred tree representing the deity Kesari, pleading for vengeance. Kesari emerges from the tree, defeats Aronimoja, and retreats to the mountains.

The story shifts to a pregnant woman, Iya Abiye, and her husband, Ifadowo. Ifadowo gives her a leaf and instructs her to praise it to enable her to have a safe delivery. As she does, the deity Kesari enters her womb, leading to the rebirth of Kesari as their son, Ifadola. However, Iya Abiye died while delivering him.

Upon Ifadola’s birth, the messengers of Orunmila (gods’ messengers) prophesy his greatness but warn Ifadowo never to touch his head in anger. As Ifadola grows, he falls in love with Amoke, who urges him to pursue an education, which he resists. Quick to anger, Ifadola uses his powers against anyone who offends him. In one incident, he accidentally kills one of Orunmila’s messengers.

Furious, Ifadowo scolds Ifadola and, in a moment of anger, hits his head. This action transforms Ifadola into the deity Kesari, causing Ifadowo to vanish. Ifadola’s head turns to gold and begins floating in the air, attracting the attention of authorities and criminals.

A gang of robbers, including Sky, Internet, Coaster, and Water, plots to steal the floating golden head. During their attempt, the head transforms back into Kesari and vanishes. Later, Kesari reappears and becomes the gang’s leader, known for robbing the rich to help the poor.

Kesari’s activities draw the attention of the authorities, setting up a conflict as they try to catch him and his gang.

Character Analysis

The movie boasted an impressive lineup of Yoruba cinema’s finest actors, including Odunlade Adeoka (as Aronimoja 1), Deyemi Adedimeji (as Aronimoja 2), Femi Adebayo (as Folawiyo), and Adebowale Adedayo (as the Internet).

Additional talents such as Boma Akpore (Coaster), Yinka Quadri (Ifadowo), Bolaji Ogunmola (Amoke), Yvonne Jegede (Clara), and Kevin Ikeduba (Sky) further enriched the ensemble.

Despite this star-studded cast, many characters were given limited depth, lacking opportunities for evolution or growth. The focus remained squarely on Ibrahim Yekini’s portrayal of Kesari, leaving little room for the supporting cast to shine.

Yekini, known for his roles as a gang leader, struggled to breathe life into the character of Kesari. As a deity and self-proclaimed “King of robbers,” one would anticipate more action and less dialogue. His portrayal fell short of expectations, particularly problematic considering Kesari’s pivotal role in driving the movie forward.

Fortunately, supporting actors like Ikeduba and Lateef Adedimeji injected doses of humour, providing much-needed relief from an otherwise lacklustre performance. Without their comedic flair, the movie would have had no enjoyable moments.

Movie Analysis

“Kesari” (The King) is an ambitious film that sadly falls short of its potential, delivering a disjointed and confusing narrative that struggles to find its footing.

While the movie boasts a promising premise, the execution leaves much to be desired.

The plot is marred by abrupt transitions and inconsistencies that disrupt the flow of the story. The initial scenes set in ancient times are compelling, but the narrative quickly loses coherence as it shifts to the present day.

The mix of traditional folklore with modern themes in the movie could have been intriguing, but the lack of a clear and cohesive storyline makes it challenging to follow.

Also, the motivations behind the character’s actions are often unclear. Key relationships, such as the one between Ifadola and Amoke (Bolaji Ogunmola), are underdeveloped and fail to add the intended emotional weight.

The film’s attempt to blend supernatural elements with a Robin Hood-inspired narrative also falls flat, as there are little or no actions that justify it.

The transitions between Kesari’s past life, his rebirth, and his modern-day exploits as a gang leader are jarring and poorly executed.

The supernatural aspects, while visually intriguing, feel out of place and do little to enhance the overall story.

The fight sequences, crucial for an acclaimed action film, fall disappointingly flat, devoid of the awe-inspiring stunts one would expect. Instead, they appear mechanical and uninspired, failing to captivate the audience.

Lacking a solid premise, the movie struggles from start to finish, resulting in illogical narratives and unresolved plot points. For example, a character supposedly aged 200 years speaks fluent English like a teenager, stretching believability to its limits.

The film’s sound design, at times, overwhelms it with excessive effects, detracting from the viewing experience. Transitions between scenes are often abrupt. The costumes, too, leave much to be desired.

The overall execution leaves viewers confused and unsatisfied. This movie serves as a reminder that even the most ambitious projects require careful storytelling and clear direction to succeed.

Kesari is an example of what a mystery crime thriller in Nollywood should not be, even if that’s its intended direction. From the outset, there’s a glaring lack of attention to detail; scenes purportedly set in ancient times betray modern elements in costumes and settings.

Despite its numerous flaws, Kesari (The King) manages to convey a didactic message, albeit one that requires patience to grasp fully.

For those who endure until the end, the film’s underlying theme becomes apparent: there is no reward in crime.

Verdict: 4/ 10

