Foremost Nigerian gospel musicians Onos Ariyo, Solomon Lange, Naomi Mac, and Tayo Christian have made their acting debuts in a faith-based Nollywood movie, ‘CHAINS- No Longer A Slave’.

The movie also stars several Apostle Anselm Madubuko, Chioma Odimba (Ccioma), Flora Solomon Lange, Anne Ekueme, Jayclef Adewale, Henry Ned, Gideon Ibeabuchi, and many more.

Bright Wonder Obasi wrote, produced and directed the

Obasi says the movie ‘CHAINS’ is more than another faith-based film. He describes it as an inspiring and emotional drama/thriller that delves into the 21st-century Gospel Music ministry and the music industry worlds.

He said: ‘‘With a captivating storyline, it explores the theme of God’s overwhelming love that will leave the 99 and go in search of one lost soul. The movie also dissects the internal struggles of pursuing one’s dream in a world that often challenges one’s beliefs and faith, making it a must-watch for all.

‘‘It tells the story of a Gospel Artiste on a journey to balance his Music Ministry and the realities of the music industry, putting at risk all he’s built over the years while battling a moral disease common to all humanity but determined to live no longer a slave’’.

Agenda setting

Additionally, the filmmaker said films have become more influencers of societal norms and values than the Sunday School classroom.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

According to him, every piece of content drives an agenda; hence, it must be intentional.

He said: ‘‘CHAINS is a highly spiritual movie that has come as a beacon of light at such a time as this to stir up a revolution in the film industry, bringing the love of God to cinemas and seeding the emergence of more Christ-centric films in mainstream distribution; both cinemas and streaming platforms’’.

‘CHAINS’ movie, distributed by Silverbird Distribution, will have its Nigeria premiere in Abuja and Lagos. It will commence its theatrical run across cinemas in Nigeria on 16 August]. The movie will then tour Africa, The US, the UK, Canada, and more, allowing viewers worldwide to experience this unique faith-based film.

The Chains movie is a production of Gospel Cinema International, a Christian Film Ministry focused on motion picture evangelism through the production and distribution of movies, TV series, documentaries, and media content.

Its partner on the project, High Definition Film Studio, has over 12 years of experience and is renowned for consistently delivering visually stunning, emotionally captivating, and societally transformational films, including ‘If I Am President’ and ‘Broken’.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

