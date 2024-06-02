Many early Nollywood films were heavily influenced by religious themes, such as witchcraft, cultism and satanic activities; this was Nigeria’s unique flavour of horror movies in the late 90s.

This is evident in movies like the 1992 blockbuster “Living in Bondage,” where the protagonist’s deal with occult forces leads to dire consequences. It’s no surprise that filmmakers still infused their stories with themes of religious morality.

But one person made this narrative line her forte and dominated horror flick filmmaking for quite a while. Helen Ukpabio added a unique twist to this genre, as her stories focused on witches, demons, and possessions.

The Calabar-based actress and founder of Liberty Gospel Church in Cross Rivers State is known for her witch-themed movies from the late 90s and early 2000s.

Ukpabio, who claims to have been a teenage witch “betrothed to Satan” before her conversion, used her films to expose what she saw as the kingdom of darkness.

Ukpabio, now 55, strongly opposes demonic possession, witchcraft, family bondage, and child possession. She didn’t shy away from portraying these metaphysical aspects in her films, which her company, Liberty Films, produced.

She wrote these movies, often shot in Old Calabar town, and frequently played roles as a pastor delivering the afflicted family.

Despite facing criticisms for her anti-witchcraft campaigns, particularly against women and children, Ukpabio has shifted her focus from filmmaking to building her church and engaging in evangelical activities.

She has kept a low media profile but recently made headlines for acquiring a mansion in Uyo. The dedication of her new home, “Raah Villa,” meaning “God has given me a home,” was attended by notable figures, including the Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Umo Eno.

In this article, PREMIUM TIMES revisits some of her most ‘chilling’ horror films from the past.

Coven (2003)

The movie, directed by Ifeanyi Ikpoenyi, narrates the activity of a coven of darkness and how the witches and devils in the coven manipulate men’s affairs.

The chief Wiccan, played by Olu Jacob, who is the head of the coven and the servant of Beelzebub, is set to host the next world witchcraft festival, but to achieve this, he must meet specific requirements. His aids, co-witches and servants, Mother Heckat (played by Ada Ameh) and Dragon (Joe Lous), are tasked to enrol more witches into the coven. At the same time, they enlarged the number of people in the human world that were in their bondage.

Mother Heckat is charged with a mission to initiate more members and get more captives for the coven. There, she possessed Mela, a young son of David’s family. Miller began to wreak havoc in the home of Mr Joseph, who had forsaken the church because the church where he worshipped had failed to recognise him.

Soon, his family began to experience inexplainable miseries stemming from the coven to which their son had been affiliated. From attempted suicide to sicknesses and all sorts of crises.

The movie makes a case for the cause of all the world’s social, political, medical and financial crises as a product or result of the coven’s activities.

The movie starred Pete Edochie, Olu Jacob, Helen Ukpabio, and Ada Ameh.

Married to a Witch (2001)

“Married to a Witch” is a 2001 Nollywood movie about Michael, a young and successful businessman who falls in love with Alice, a woman who is secretly a witch and part of a coven.

The film explores Michael’s descent from a faithful Christian to a victim of witchcraft, as he loses his faith, health, family, and ultimately his life due to the manipulations of Alice and her coven. His devout Christian sister Esther attempts to save him from evil influences.

The movie combines elements of drama, horror, and suspense with comedy and romance. It serves as a cautionary tale about the dangers of losing one’s faith and the destructive power of witchcraft.

Fred Amata directed the movie, which starred Kwame Owosu, Lilian Bach, Iyabo Lawani, Chidi Mokeme, Helen Ukpabio, and Ameachi Monagor.

Highway to the Grave (2000)

Highway to the Grave was produced by Helen Ukpabio but was written for the screen by Teco Benson. Music for the film was by Stanley Mgbokwere, the Director of Photography was Solomon Nwoko, and the movie was produced jointly by Helen Ukpabio and Teco Benson. The cast of the film included Sonia Cacchus, Regina Askia, Ejike Asiegbu, Jide Kosoko, Tony Umez, Segun Arinze, Helen Ukpabio, Shan George, Lanre Balogun, and Ernest Asuzu.

The movie narrates the tale of Sonia, a princess from the underworld, sent to manifest confusion in the lives of her male victims. She uses her beauty and demonic powers to take her prey away from their destined lives.

The movie opens with a young man, Pat, who meets a lady on the street and offers her a ride. While on the trip, he starts to make advances at her, and suddenly, she disappears from the car; this gets him running out of his car, not until he meets a friend, Fred, who narrates his current ordeal. Fred took him to a spiritualist who instructed Pat to walk around the market seven times stack naked. Despite carrying out this instruction, it did not save her from the hands of Suna as she tormented him to death.

Sonia’s next victim was Tony. The Queen of the coast has instructed her to punish him as he is set to get married after breaking up with one of the water girls. Sonia sets her snare for him, and he falls right into it. He invited her to his hotel, and she honoured his invitation, and while he kissed her, she turned to a pillow; he was shocked and fainted. The next day, which is supposed to be his wedding, and before he can wake up from the faint, he is already late for his wedding, which has been called off. Devastated by frustration, he gets into an accident and dies.

Sonia was out for every man, from pastors to business people, and everyone she and her marine kingdom set their eyes upon was in for real trouble.

End Of The Wicked (1999)

“End Of The Wicked” is a 1999 Nigerian horror film directed by Teco Benson and written by Helen Ukpabio. The film is notable for its controversial impact, as it was blamed for a rise in witchcraft accusations against children in the 1990s and early 2000s.

The cast includes Hilda Dokubo as Stella, Ramsey Nouah as Emeka, Charles Okafor as Chris, Alex Usifo Omiagbo as Beelzebub, Patience Oseni as Mama Chris and Helen Ukpabio as Pastor.

End Of The Wicked is a Nigerian horror movie that tells how the forces of darkness destroy good people and how the power of the Almighty God saves them. The film also discusses the presence of demons and witches in our midst.

The movie opens with a scene of witches flying to attend a meeting, and at the Belzelbub, ordered the witches to take up their original state; some turned to Owols, others turned to dogs, cats and other wild animals. He charged them to get blood as their blood bank ran dry.

The movie focuses on Chris, whose wife, Stella, and children are tormented by witchcraft activities. His mother is a witch, and for all his excellent work, Chris Amadi was the son of Lady Destroyer. She makes him a prisoner and introduces him to thriving and contention in his business and the lack of peace in his family.

Soon, the children were initiated by one of their colleagues after collecting puff puff from him. This initiation brought unrecoverable suffering upon the family; Chris lost his business contract and tormented him till death.

Holy Crime (1999)

“Holy Crime” is a 1999 Nollywood horror movie about

, a man who claims to be God and the saviour of humanity. As a young boy, Mozumba was a king who lost his father and gained authority. Claiming to have seen God, he combined traditional and religious authority. Later in life, Mozumba abolished the conventional stool and moved to the city to focus on his full-time ministry.

In the city, Mozumba gains a following and rises in status, but eventually, he is confronted with his limitations. Worshipped by his followers as a god despite his many atrocities, he opens four new chapels and appoints four members as his accomplices in crime. These chapels are the Chapel of Power, Chapel of Wisdom, Chapel of the Star, and Chapel of the Sun.

The film explores themes of power, belief, and the consequences of unchecked authority. Directed by Teco Benson and based on a story by Helen Ukpabio, the movie delves into the psychological and societal impact of a charismatic leader’s influence over his followers. Many believed the movie was a satire of the then-famous Olumba Olumba, who shared similar characteristics with the essential character.

The movie features Kanayo O. Kanayo, Charles Okafor, Hilda Dokubo, Helen Ukpqbio, and Victor Iyana.

Power To Bind (1998)

Power to Bind” is a 1998 Nollywood movie that centres on desperation, belief, and spiritual warfare.

The film explores the extent to which fear, particularly the fear of death, can drive individuals to seek solutions outside of godly ways. It delves into false gods and the consequences of such beliefs.

The plot highlights the power given to humans to bind evil, emphasising that this power must be sought after sincerely and righteously.

As demonic invasions reach their peak, the film suggests that if God’s people genuinely believe, pray, and exercise their spiritual rights and authority, they can overcome all forms of evil forces in their lives. Ultimately, the movie conveys that victory belongs to the righteous.

In the movie, the coven kingdom launches their demons into the world; one such demon is the prophet Centurion of Mighty Tower Pentecostal Prophetic Ministry.

“Power to Bind” was Helen Ukpabio’s first film, directed by Teco Benson. The cast includes Segun Arinze and Helen Ukpabio herself, with music by the Liberty church choir and Stanley Okorie.

Magic Money (1998)

Teco Benson directed him. Helen Ukpabio tells a story of man’s enslavement to money. Collins, who has been poor and jobless, met a friend, Victor, his classmate, who has become wealthy and is doing well.

He is determined to go the extra mile to ensure a constant cash flow. However, Colin is surprised at the price he has to pay for magic money.

He is charged with bringing a pregnant woman to secure his wealth; after many years of suffering and joblessness, he doesn’t give it a second thought. A pregnant woman, he was reluctant and sorted for an easy way out. But there is no easy way out when it comes to magic money.

