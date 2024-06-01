When you hear “Nollywood’s crying baby” in the early 2000s, Nkiru Sylvanus is the name that instantly comes to mind. This beautiful, young, light-skinned actress, affectionately called “Ble Ble,” was known for her tearful performances in almost all her films.

Ever wonder how she became so famous for her crying roles? Her portrayal of the lead character in the 2002 Nollywood classic Agony of an Orphan (A Cry for Help) earned her reputation.

Many people often forget her real name, while others call her “Ble Ble” or simply “Blessing,” all names derived from her role in the movie Agony of an Orphan (A Cry for Help). This iconic role cemented her place in Nollywood history, making her synonymous with tearful, emotional performances that touched many hearts.

In this film, she cried in almost every scene, making her tears contagious and touching viewers’ hearts. It was nearly impossible to watch Ble Ble cry without shedding a tear yourself.

Despite being released in 2002 during the VHS era, the movie made a significant impact, becoming a staple in almost every home.

Directed by Andy Amenechi, “Agony of an Orphan (A Cry for Help)” featured a stellar cast, including Nkiru Sylvanus, Clem Ohameze, Emeka Nwafor, Ejike Asiegbu, Rita Nzelu, Amaechi Muonagor, Andy Chukwu, Ngozi Nwosu, and Chinwe Owoh.

It’s been 22 years since the movie’s release, and Premium Times in this article is revisiting Nkiru Sylvanus’ iconic role in the 2002 Nollywood classic “A Cry for Help.”

Plot

The movie begins with a captivating scene: a young girl named Blessing (played by Nkiru Sylvanus), dressed in black mourning clothes, sits at a grave with a bouquet, singing and weeping.

She has lost both her parents and, overwhelmed by sorrow, finds solace in singing at their graveside. Her song, “Ebe Omasirigi,” is an Igbo hymn that expresses trust in God despite life’s hardships, meaning “If it pleases You that I am in this situation, then it pleases me.”

This heartfelt song, paired with Blessing’s tragic circumstances, profoundly resonates with the audience.

Unable to stay in the village with her Aunt Ezinne (portrayed by Chinwe Owoh), Blessing begs for a change of scenery.

Ezinne arranges for her brother, Uzorechi (played by Clem Ohameze), a man battling his demons with alcohol and cigarettes, to take Blessing to the city. Though hesitant due to his struggles, Uzorechi eventually agrees, hoping the move will help ease Blessing’s pain. However, this marks the beginning of her trials.

In the city, Uzorechi introduces Blessing to his employer, Mr David (played by Amaechi Muonagor), who offers her a job as a housekeeper. While Mr David is kind, his wife, Becky (played by Rita Nzelu), is cruel.

Becky mistreats Blessing, beating her, starving her, making her sleep on the floor, and hurling insults at her. Becky eventually accuses Blessing of stealing her wedding ring and forces her out.

Uzorechi then finds Blessing another job with Oga Joe, whose wife owns a small supermarket. However, Oga Joe begins to lust after Blessing and attempts to assault her. When she refuses his advances, he accuses her of theft, and she is dismissed again.

Frustrated by the repeated accusations, Uzorechi warns Blessing that she will have to return to the village if she is sent away again. He then secures a job for her at Madam Kofo’s bar. But Madam Kofo has sinister intentions, aiming to push Blessing into prostitution. Blessing stands firm, refusing to compromise her values.

True to his word, Uzorechi takes her to the bus station to send her back to the village. However, Blessing escapes, determined to continue her fight for a better life. The question remains: will she ever find peace and solace?

Nkiru Sylvanus

Nkiru began acting at 17 and landed her breakthrough role as Blessing in 2002’s blockbuster movie A Cry for Help, earning the nickname “Ble-Ble.”

Born in Abia State, she became known in the early 2000s for her tearful and sorrowful roles.

Her performance in “A Cry for Help” was particularly memorable. Her character’s deep emotional immersion resonated strongly with audiences. Her portrayal of pain and sorrow felt incredibly genuine, showcasing her raw talent.

Her ability to evoke such strong emotions on screen earned her the title of “Nollywood Crying Baby,” making her a beloved figure in the Nigerian film industry.

The nickname “Ble-Ble” came from the way Clem Ohameze’s character, Uncle Uzorechi, called her name to console her during her darkest moments in the movie.

Nkiru took a break from acting in 2010 after winning the title of Ambassador of Hope, a competition organised by former Imo State governor Rochas Okorocha, which launched her into politics.

In 2011, she was appointed Special Assistant to Governor Okorocha as Imo State Liaison Officer in Lagos. In 2018, she was named Acting Director General of the Imo State Film Academy, established by Governor Okorocha.

In January 2023, Nkiru married her love, Riches Sammy, in a traditional ceremony in her hometown in the Osisioma Local Government Area of Abia State.

Riches Sammy is a Japan-based actor, business mogul, and investor with significant investments in Japanese nightlife entertainment and hospitality. He owns clubs, bars, luxurious restaurants and lounges in Japan and Nigeria. The couple celebrated their white/church wedding in Enugu State on 15 January 2023.

During her time away from acting, Nkiru focused on politics and other businesses. During her heydays, she also secured several brand ambassador endorsements, including deals with GLO, MTN, Delta Soap, etc.

Check out the film below.

