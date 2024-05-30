June promises an incredible time, with Nigerian titles taking the front row on Netflix.

From highly-anticipated returns like Oloture: The Journey and Bridgerton 3: Part 2 to good old movies like ‘The Fault In Our Stars’, there are many reasons to stay glued to your screen all month long.

Stay ready for Oloture:The Journey, premiering on the streaming giant on the 28th of June.

The much-awaited sequel will follow a young journalist working undercover as a sex worker in Nigeria to expose corruption; during this journey, she fights for her life as she forges a path to Europe. A PREMIUM TIMES investigative report on human trafficking inspired the storyline.

With Kenneth Gyang as director, and a star-studded cast including Sharon Ooja, Omoni Oboli, Beverley Osu, Ikechukwu Onunaku, Stan Nze, Amarachukwu Ono, Bukola Oladipupo, Daniel Etim Effiong, and Patrick Doyle, the series promises to be nail biting.

Produced by Ebonylife Studios, the series is coming on the trail of the studio’s previous Netflix series, Wrath & Revenge.

The series is also one of many previous remarkable collaborations between EbonyLife and Netflix, including Netflix’s first Nigerian Original Series, capturing hearts with 11 million hours viewed in its debut week, ‘Blood Sisters’.

Given the success of the first film, and the standard of impeccable quality Ebonylife Studios is known for, Oloture: The Journey is no doubt a must-watch.

Yet, Oloture: The Journey is just one of the many thrilling offerings Netflix has in store for fans this month.

Other exciting titles

The month begins on a high note with Moving On and The Good Doctor: Season 6.

Catch Little Baby Bum: Music Time: Season 2 on the 3rd, Basma on the 6th and Keith Robinson: Different Strokes on the 11th.

The drama continues on the 13th in Bridgerton: Season 3 Part 2 as a new crop of debutantes yearns to become the brightest of the ball, and a wallflower with a double life finds her light amid secrets and surprises.

Two days later, fans can catch the timeless movie, The Fault in Our Stars.

On the 18th, Outstanding: A Comedy Revolution debuts, while on the 20th, The Accidental Twins premieres. Two days later, Rising Impact makes a debut on the platform.

On the 27th, Drawing Closer hits the platform, and on the 28th, alongside Oloture: The Journey, Savage Beauty returns with the face of Bhengu Beauty on the run; the family wrestles over control of their empire as they each fight for their future in its second season.

That same day, Owning Manhattan and A Family Affair will debut on the platform.

Don’t miss the opportunity to also catch up on other local titles like ‘Postcards’, ‘ Strained’, ‘Ahamefuna: An Nwa Boi Story’, ‘Adire and Dinner’, currently streaming only on Netflix.

