Movie Title: Momiwa

Running Time: 1 hour 47 minutes

Director: Biodun Stephen

Cast: Blessing Jessica, Iyabo Ojo, Uzor Arukwe, and Livian Afegbai

Nigerian filmmaker Biodun Stephen has made a name for herself with compelling stories about human relationships.

From award-winning movies like ‘Breaded Life’ (2021), ‘Strangers’ (2022), to recent hits like ‘Sista’ (2023), ‘Big Love’ (2023), to ‘Small Talk’ (2024), Stephen continues to explore the complexities of human connections.

Her latest film, “Momiwa,” is a family drama about a beloved housekeeper who brings joy to a household, only to face tension and competition when her employer’s estranged wife returns from nowhere.

Plot

The movie begins with a gripping scene: Neighbours hear the desperate cries of two siblings locked in an apartment and rush to help. Just as they are about to break down the door, the children’s father arrives.

As the movie progresses, we later learn that Naetochukwu is struggling for survival. His wife had locked up his children and abandoned them.

In the subsequent scene, we meet Momiwa (Chinonso), the devoted housekeeper who cares for Naeto (Dadiwa), the children Vida and Abel, and the rest of the household. It’s been ten years now, and things have pretty much changed for the good of Naeto and his family.

What seems like an ordinary day takes a dramatic turn when Kiki, Naeto’s estranged wife, suddenly reappears after having vanished, leaving her husband and kids behind.

Despite Naeto’s initial refusal to take her back, Momiwa persuades him to let Kiki return. Abel is happy to see her, but Vida and Naeto are wary.

As Kiki tries to rebuild her relationships, Momiwa supports her. Kiki eventually opens up to Naeto, explaining that she left due to postpartum depression and sought therapy, clearing up rumours of infidelity. Naeto, overwhelmed by years of hurt, starts to forgive her.

However, Kiki soon views Momiwa as a rival, straining their relationship. She demands to be called “Madam” and ultimately orchestrates Momiwa’s arrest on false theft charges while Naetoway is on a business trip. On his return, Naeto finds a fake resignation letter from Momiwa. Refusing to believe she left voluntarily, he searches for her.

Meanwhile, Kiki’s true colours show as she neglects the children and household duties. When Vida asks for sanitary pads, Kiki berates her. Naeto goes to the pharmacy to buy them and runs into Dr Bamidele, who reveals that Kiki ran off to Abuja with him, abandoning her family when she learned of Naeto’s newfound wealth.

Back home, Naeto confronts Kiki, who admits her plot to frame Momiwa. Furious, Naeto recalls the pain Kiki caused and recognises Momiwa’s crucial role in their lives. He orders Kiki to leave for good.

But would Naeto ever find Momiwa again? Would his family ever remain the same?

Character Analysis

The movie features a well-assembled cast, including Blessing Jessica, Iyabo Ojo, Uzor Arukwe, and Livian Afegbai. Each character is meticulously portrayed, with standout performances enhancing the narrative’s impact.

Blessing’s skilful portrayal of Momiwa is a delight. Her use of accent vocabulary adds a layer of comic relief, making her performance memorable and engaging for viewers.

Iyabo Ojo delivers a spectacular performance as Kiki. She adeptly captures Kiki’s complexity, transitioning from apparent guilt to revealing her true, manipulative nature. Ojo’s nuanced acting makes Kiki a compelling and multifaceted character.

Uzor Arukwe, known for his consistent and reliable performances, brings depth to the character of Dadiwa. His portrayal grounds the film and provides a steady anchor for the unfolding drama.

The children’s actors Michael Akpujiha and Precious Udoh deliver intrinsic performances as Abel and Vida. Their acting is crucial to the story, adding authenticity and emotional depth.

The movie Momiwa also features notable performances from MC Lively and Lilian Afegbai, among others” Their contributions round out the cast, adding richness and variety to the film’s character dynamics.

Movie Review

How do you know whether you’ve watched a good movie or not?

You know you’ve watched a good movie when it evokes a strong emotional response, whether joy, sadness, anger, or such emotions that make you feel like you are part of the narrative.

The storytelling should be compelling and well-paced, with authentic and relatable characters.

The film’s technical aspects,” like cinematography, editing, and sound,” should seamlessly enhance the narrative rather than distract from it. Ultimately, a good movie leaves a lasting impression, prompting reflection and discussion long after the credits roll.

“Momiwa” exemplifies this standard, showcasing scriptwriting and production excellence by revealing each twist and truth at precisely the right moment.

One thing that stands out in this movie is that the meticulous pacing captivates viewers and ensures the movie’s coherence.

Also, the satisfying conclusion leaves viewers content yet curious, as lingering unanswered questions about Momiwa’s past provoke contemplation.

This film is evidence of Stephen’s directorial brilliance, reaffirming her status as a genre maestro. “Momiwa” is a worthy addition to Stephen’s growing repertoire of compelling dramas, showcasing her directorial prowess and narrative finesse.

The movie seamlessly integrates various languages, including English, Igbo, and Yoruba, with a touch of French, minimally used by the character of the chef, Phildela Yve. This multilingual approach adds depth and authenticity to the film.

At its core, “Momiwa” presents a profound lesson that transcends conventional notions of family, challenging the belief that blood ties solely define familial bonds.

Instead, it beautifully illustrates that the true essence of family lies in the sincere efforts and unwavering love extended by those who surround us.

With stellar performances and a well-crafted narrative, this heartfelt message makes “Momiwa” a standout film that resonates deeply with its audience.

However, the movie has its flaws. While we know so much about Naetochukwu’s family, little or nothing is told about Momiwa’s background and family. Also, viewers are left blank about Momiwa’s relationship with Dadiwa. Initially, it felt like they were a couple, but not until Kiki surfaced.

While the conclusion may feel somewhat rushed and uncertain, as if hurriedly wrapping up loose ends, it is a minor flaw in an otherwise heartwarming film that offers a delightful serving of classic Nollywood family drama.

Verdict:

7/10

MOMIWA 2024 (youtube.com)

Momiwa is streaming on Amazon Prime Video

