Filmmaker Rogers Ofime is partnering with the Edo State Government on a new Telenovela featuring renowned Nollywood actors.

In a statement on Thursday, Mr Ofime underscored the societal relevance of the 78-episode series, which will tackle critical issues such as irregular migration, human trafficking, rehabilitation, and redemption.

The State’s Ministry of Arts, Culture and Tourism will oversee the cultural aspects of the production, ensuring its authenticity and relevance.

At the same time, the Edo Film Project will handle the technical elements, guaranteeing the highest production standards.

At a Friday meeting at the First Lady of Edo State office, Mr Ofime, the Chief Executive of Native Media TV, applauded the State Government and various agencies’ efforts to combat the vices he would highlight in the series.

Mr Ofime, who shot the first-ever Nollywood movie on a moving train in 2021, emphasised the region’s historical context with irregular migration and the authenticity it brings to the storytelling.

He commended the First Lady, Betsy Obaseki, for her advocacy for female empowerment and her support of organisations and charities that define the role of women and girls in societal development.

Her initiatives, he said, aim to reduce dependency on coercive forces that aid human trafficking and ensure that returnees are adequately reintegrated into society.

Conclusively, Mr Ofime, the Executive Producer of the now-rested Nigerian TV series ‘The Johnsons’, Rogers Ofime, disclosed that the show is a Native Media production commissioned by Africa Magic.

The telenovela will be broadcast on all Multichoice and Africa Magic platforms, including Africa Magic, Showmax, and Peacock, reaching audiences in 48 countries across Africa.

Native Media TV is renowned for its commitment to telling original stories like ‘Oloibiri’, ‘Voiceless’, ‘Hush’, ‘Zamani’, and ‘Hotel Majestic’, amongst other blockbuster movies. This telenovela will also showcase the significant strides made by the Edo State Government in the creative space.

