Nigerian movies have come a long way, especially since the unforgettable ‘Living in Bondage’ was released in the early 1990s.

By 1994, a wave of groundbreaking films swept through, reshaping and setting the pace of storytelling.

Almost a decade after these films were made in 2002, Norimitsu Onishi, a New York Times journalist, coined the name “Nollywood.”

From gripping dramas to uproarious comedies, these beloved classics have left an indelible mark on Nigerians and continue to captivate audiences across generations.

In this article, PREMIUM TIMES presents five iconic Nollywood movies set to mark a significant milestone as they turn 30.

1. Ayọ Ni Mọ Fẹ

“Ayo Ni Mo Fe,” directed by the talented Tunde Kelani, is a gripping drama showcasing the stellar performances of actors such as Yomi Ogunmola, Bola Obot, Yinka Oyedijo, Kareem Adepoju, and Lere Paimo.

Produced by Mainframe Films and Television Productions, the film unfolds in two parts.

The movie narrates the story of Jumoke (Bola Obot), who finds herself torn between the reckless Ayo (Yomi Ogunmola) and a wealthy elderly trader (Lere Paimo) in marriage. Yo’s irresponsible behaviour leads to a hasty union with an underage Adunni (Yinka Oyedijo), which shocks Jumoke when she discovers the truth.

As jealousy and betrayal consume the characters, Jumoke descends into depression, eventually becoming a lost soul wandering the streets. After losing her father, Adunni is ejected by her beleaguered mother, who blames her for betraying her parents’ high expectations.

The intertwining lives of these characters paint a portrait of love, loss, and redemption in a society fraught with challenges and contradictions.

2. Glamour Girls

Directed by Chika Onukwufor, the movie trails young women diving into the realm of prostitution, wrestling with dreams, desires, and societal norms.

Set in Nigeria’s traditionally patriarchal society, the story revolves around independent, single women navigating their lives. Andra, portrayed by the late Jennifer Okereke, moves to Lagos seeking better opportunities. She is supported by her friend Doris, played by Gloria Anozie.

Sandra’s life turns when she meets wealthy Esiri, who offers her marriage and a job at his bank. Her choice between him and struggling job-seeker Dennis, portrayed by Pat Attah, sparks conflict.

The second part delves deeper into their struggles with prostitution for survival.

This is where the movie also explores the subplot of Jesse, played by Tina Amuziam, and Fred, portrayed by Zack Orji.

Fred introduces Jesse to prostitution in Italy to raise money but later abandons her for another woman.

This two-part classic was a sensation in Nigeria, and it even got a Netflix remake in June 2022.

3. Nneka The Pretty Serpent

Nneka the Pretty Serpent is a two-part Nigerian horror drama film released in 1994.

Directed and written by Zeb Ejiro, the film is regarded as the Nollywood movie that started the trend of storylines involving demon-possessed subjects who pastors later cleanse.

The story revolves around a woman who desperately wants to conceive a child. In her quest for help, she meets the river goddess (also known as Mami Wata) and promises to dedicate her child to the goddess in exchange for assistance. The woman eventually conceives and gives birth to a daughter named Nneka.

It is led by the talented Ndidi Obi in the titular role, alongside a stellar cast including Okechukwu Ogunjiofor, Eucharia Anunobi, Ngozi Ezeonu, Rita Nzelu, and Sam Loco.

Shot in the rich Igbo language with English subtitles, the film transcends linguistic barriers to achieve widespread commercial success, resonating deeply with audiences across Nigeria and beyond.

Its influence reverberates throughout Nollywood, inspiring a wave of similarly themed productions, from “Karishika” (1996) to “Highway to the Grave” ( 1998).

4. Lagos Na Wah! (Pidgin Comedy 1-3)

Lagos Na Wah! It is a 1994 Nigerian film shot in three parts and falls under the genre of Pidgin Comedy.

The film features comedians such as Kehinde Soaga, James Iroha, Sunday Omobolanle, Kayode Odumosu, and Jide Kosoko.

The storyline revolves around the humorous experiences of native Lagosians and bewildered visitors to the bustling metropolis.

5. The Ultimate Power

The Ultimate Power” was produced by Mount Zion Films, a prominent Christian film production company in Nigeria. Mike Bamiloye, the founder of Mount Zion, wrote and directed the film.

The film revolves around supernatural powers and their impact on human lives.

The Ultimate Power” (also known as “Agbara Nla”) is a classic Nollywood film written and directed by Mike Bamiloye. It also starred Yemi Adepoju, Toyin Oke, Mike Bamiloye, and Gloria Bamiloye, among others.

Released in 1994, it tells the story of supernatural events and the struggle between good and evil.

After the mysterious murder of her parents, a traumatised woman gains extraordinary abilities that aid her in seeking revenge against the killers.

Honourable mention: Checkmate (TV series)

This Nigerian television series aired from 4 April 1991 to 1994. Created by Amaka Igwe and sponsored by Lever Brothers Nigeria, it revolved around the Haatrope family and their business struggles in Lagos, the enemies determined to destroy their business and legacy, and friends and associates connected to them.

The series featured Ego Nnamani, Yomi Davies, Francis Agu, Bob-Manuel Udokwu, Ruth Osu, Alex Usifo and many others.

