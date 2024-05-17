The final funeral rites of Nollywood star Jnr Pope, who died on 10 April while filming ‘Other Side of Life’, produced by Adanma Luke, are ongoing in Enugu State.

His remains arrived in his hometown, Ukehe, Enugu State, for his final burial rites and interment.

His episcopal burial mass commenced at 9:00 a.m. in St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Ukehe, Igbo-Etiti Local Government Area, Enugu State.

Filmmaker Stanley Nwoko shared photos from the ceremony while the late actor’s fans visited their social media platforms to pray for his eternal peace.

His fans also prayed to God to grant strength to his beloved wife, children, and family in coping with their loss.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) prohibited the taking of video and pictures at the burial.

President Emeka Rollas announced on his Instagram page that thirty representatives were appointed to oversee various aspects of the event.

Here are some photos from the event.

Details later…

SEE MORE PHOTOS BELOW

