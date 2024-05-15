The blockbuster biographical film, ‘Funmilayo Ransome Kuti’, is set to hit cinemas nationwide on 17 May.

The film, written by Tunde Babalola and directed by Bolanle Austen-Peters, tells the life story of the late Funmilayo Ransome Kuti, a renowned Nigerian educator, political campaigner, women’s rights activist, and mother of Afrobeat legend Fela Anikulapo-Kuti.

The movie also explored her days at Abeokuta Grammar School, her marriage to Isreal Ransome-Kuti and her revolutionary fight against colonialism and patriarchy through the creation of the Abeokuta’s Women’s Union.

The film starred some movie stars like Kehinde Bankole, Ajoke Silva, Adunni Ade, Adebayo Salami, Omowunmi Dada, Jide Kosoko, Delete Odule, Ibrahim Suleiman, Bikiya Graham-Douglas, Yewande Osamein and Iyimide Ayo-Olumoko.

Meanwhile, Austen-Peters, the film’s director, took to her Instagram page @bolanleausten-peters to discuss the premiere, which was held on Monday in Lagos.

“The film Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti went down to Lagos, and the movie is set to be shown at the cinema soon.

“At the Premiere of Funmilayo Ransome Kuti, Gov Dapo Abiodun of Ogun, Babajide Sanwoolu of Lagos State, former Gov Donald Duke of Cross Rivers State, the Ransome Kuti Family, actors and crew of the award-winning film: Best Movie, Best Screenplay AFRIFF 2023 Best Screenplay, AMVCA 2024 will be present.

Yeni and Femi Kuti, the children of Afrobeats legend Fela Kuti, feature in the film.

Yeni is best known today for founding Felabration and co-founding the New Afrika Shrine. But she was a singer and dancer with Fela’s Egypt 80 in the 1980s. She is also one of the hosts of TVC’s ‘Your View’.

Femi, on the other hand, started his band, Positive Force, establishing himself as an artist independent of his father’s legacy.

