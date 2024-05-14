The Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) has concluded arrangements for the burial of John Paul Odonwodo, known as Jnr Pope, who died on 10 April while on the set of ‘Other Side of Life’ produced by Adanma Luke.

The late actor will be buried on 17 May in Enugu State after a mass at Saint Peter’s Catholic Church, Ukehe.

AGN President Emeka Rollas announced the steps on his Instagram page Tuesday. He said representatives have been appointed to oversee various aspects of the event.

The statement partly read: “In preparation for the burial of our departed colleague Jnr Pope, we have appointed 30 representatives from each of these five state chapters: Delta, Imo, Abia, Anambra, and Enugu. A conveying bus with the official T-shirts for each state chapter has been arranged.

“If you are in any of the mentioned states, please contact the chairman of the Actors Guild of Nigeria in the respective state chapter. For those who want to go independently, please contact us for your T-shirts.”

No photos, videos

Mr Rollas stressed that the guild has prohibited taking pictures and videos at the burial.

Furthermore, he said the press and bloggers must obtain accreditation from the family for the actor’s final journey.

“It’s a devastating and sorrowful period for the Actors Guild of Nigeria; therefore, we shall not indulge in any unnecessary picture or video recording, not by the official photographers at the proceedings of our departed colleague’s final journey. The family must accredit all press/bloggers.

“Special thanks to Peter Aniekwe Udogalanya, Member representing Anambra East and West Federal Constituency; Maureen Gwacham, member representing Oyi and Ayamelum Federal constituency; Peter Ilfeanyi Uzokwe, member representing Nnewi North/South and Ekwusigo constituency at the House of Representatives; Chief Kenneth Ifekudu [Agbalanze]; and, of course, Lady Ada Anene [Ada Ozubulu], for all the support.”

Burial

The burial arrangements for Jnr Pope commenced on 23 April with a requiem mass at Saint John-Mary Vianney Parish in Asaba, Delta State.

Another requiem mass occurred on 13 May at Christ the King Catholic Parish in G.R.A, Enugu.

On 14 May, the actor was honoured with an evening of tributes and candlelight at the Amadeo Event Centre in Enugu.

The actor’s wake was held on 16 May at his country home in Uwala Abaka, Ukehe, a community in the Igbo-Etiti Local Government Area of the state.

As indicated by the burial poster signed by Divine Odonwodo on behalf of the family, the interment will immediately follow his burial on 17 May.

The burial arrangements will conclude with a thanksgiving mass at Saint Peter’s Catholic Church in Ukehe on May 20.

Background

This newspaper reported that filmmaker Stanley Nwoko, known as Stanley Ontop, confirmed that the remains of those who died during the ill-fated movie have been laid to rest.

Mr Nwoko stated that all bodies buried at the riverbank have been exhumed and taken back to their respective states for burial.

Precious Ofurum, the sound engineer, was laid to rest in River State in April after his remains were exhumed from the riverbank where he was previously buried.

On 16 April, a makeup artist, Abigail Frederick, initially buried at a river bank, was later buried in Akwa Ibom State following a directive from the State Governor, Umo Eno.

