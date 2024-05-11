Have you ever wondered why Kanayo O Kanayo is called ‘Nnanyi Sacrifice’?

The answer is not far-fetched, as the 62-year-old actor has earned the nickname “Nnanyi Sacrifice” due to his portrayal of various ritual roles in some of his old movies.

Now, more than ever, snippets from these films have surged in popularity across social media platforms, particularly TikTok, where users have transformed them into memes.

The title “Nnanyi Sacrifice,” which translates to “The father of Sacrifices,” seamlessly intertwines with Kanayo’s movie persona. At the sight of his name in a movie’s cast list, you already know that he is likely a member of an occult group.

Although he is not the only actor who plays the role of a ritualist in movies, while other esteemed actors have ventured into similar roles, they have yet to replicate Kanayo’s enduring magnetism within this specialised genre.

Interestingly, the actor-cum-lawyer said he got the title ‘Nnanyi Sacrifice’ during the mother’s funeral of Nigerian billionaire businessman Obi Cubana, although he immediately rejected the title. Despite his rejection, the label stubbornly clung to him, eventually gaining his acceptance.

In this article, PREMIUM TIMES delves into seven of Kanayo O. Kanayo’s most ‘deadliest’ films, exploring the roles that have solidified his reputation and earned him the title “Nnanyi Sacrifice” over the years.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all. Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? Support Now x Do this later

Kanayo debuted as a ritualist in the 1992 movie ‘Living in Bondage’. His portrayal of Chief Omego, a wealthy businessman who delves into dark rituals for success, where he uses his mother for ritual, sets the stage for his future roles.

Blood Money: The Vulture Men (1997)

The movie narrates the story of Mike (played by Zack Orji), who reunited with his former schoolmate and police chief Collins (portrayed by Kanayo O. Kanayo). Collins has become a millionaire by profiting from the organ trade. Collins would have his loved ones killed and harvest their organs for ritual.

He persuades Mike to join a secret cult called the Vultures, led by a “Great Vulture” spirit who promises instant wealth. At the Great Vulture’s command, Mike kidnaps a child who is then imbued with moneymaking abilities. However, Mike is unaware that the child is Chief Collins’ only son, leading to a rift between the two men.

Three years later, the Great Vulture demands a blood sacrifice from Mike. To delay this, Mike offers his wife and mother instead.

Blood Money

Billionaire’s club

Billionaire’s Club is a Nigerian movie directed by Afam Okereke, released in 2003. The film delves into the dark and secretive world of a secret society of men who wield occult powers to manipulate individuals and amass wealth through ritual means.

The cast includes prominent Nollywood actors such as Pete Edochie, Kanayo O. Kanayo, Clem Ohameze, Tony Umez, Sola Sobowale, and Chidi Ihezie, who brought depth and intensity to the narrative, making “Billionaires Club” a memorable and influential film within the industry.

Billionaires Club

The Diamond Secrets

The Diamond Secrets is a Nollywood movie about David (played by Bob Manuel Udokwu), a struggling businessman who is enticed into joining a secret cult known as the ‘Diamond Secret’ by his friend Edward (played by Kanayo O Kanayo).

The cult promises wealth and power but at a grave cost—human sacrifices. David, succumbing to the allure, sacrifices his son, only to be consumed by regret and a desire to flee the cult’s grasp. His attempts to escape are futile, and he ultimately meets a tragic end at the hands of the cult members.

The Diamond Secrets

Nothing For Nothing

Nothing for Nothing is a movie that narrates the story of Emenike, whose girlfriend left him because he could not take care of her, his mother died because he couldn’t afford the bills, he was humiliated by his cousin because he couldn’t pay the village youth levy, the only land that is left for them is collected by a chief forcefully. These are some of the woos trailing Emenike before he met Amobi, an old friend. The journey to great wealth begins for Emenike at the instance of Amobi, but at what cost?

Nothing For Nothing

Emaka Tigana

“Emeka Tigana” is a Nollywood movie featuring prominent actors such as Kanayo O. Kanayo and Yul Edochie.

The plot revolves around two wealthy and influential men: Emeka Tigana, portrayed by Yul Edochie, who is young, handsome, fearless, educated, and arrogant, and Chief Akukaria,

played by Kanayo O. Kanayo, who is bold, selfish, well-connected, fearless, and stingy.

The story unfolds with chaos in the kingdom as these two billionaires clash, leading to a dramatic and intense power struggle. The movie showcases themes of wealth, power, and the consequences of arrogance and stinginess. It’s a blockbuster that has captivated audiences with its engaging storyline and the performances of its leading actors.

EMEKA TIGANA

Standing Order (Thou Shall Be Rich)

The movie narrates the story of Nobert and his friend Fred, who just finished their National Youth Service but grapple with the difficulties and realities of wealth-making.

Nobert has an eleventh commandment: Thous must be rich. He snared wealth and took up a new chieftaincy title, Ocharia, but soon grads his friend into the cult group, where they both meet their doom in no time, as Fred is constrained to sacrifice either his wife or his mother.

“Standing Order (Thou Shall Be Rich),” Kanayo O. Kanayo played the character of Nobert, who sacrifices his father, twin sister, and wife to enjoy ten maximum years of wealth. At the same time, Fred was portrayed by Clem Ohamaeze.

Standing Order

The Ritual (1997)

“The Ritual,” produced by Kenneth Nnebue and Andy Amenechi, a star-studded cast brought the story to life, including Pete Edochie, Charles Okafor, Paul Adams, Ayo Adesanya, Francis Agu, Festus Aguebor, Obot Etuk, Prince Emeka Ani, Kanayo O. Kanayo, Ejike Asiegbu, and the late Ernest Asuzu.

That Movie brought to the fore a lot of societal ills and misdoings that were only whispered in corners and dark places hitherto.

Within the narrative, Kanayo O. Kanayo assumed the character of ‘ George’, while Pet Edochie played the role of Don Pedro, one of the patrons of the Vampires’ Confraternity. The film is centred on Desmond (Sola Fosudo), who wants to run for the office of governor of the state. He joins the Vampire Confraternity, who asks him to sacrifice his mother and wife to fulfil his ambition. The law of karma catches up with him after he loses the gubernatorial election.

RITUALIST

Whether propelled by the harsh realities of poverty or willingly enmeshed in various cult groups, Kanayo O. Kanayo’s characters display an undoubtfully willing willingness to execute whoever is demanded without hesitation, whether it be a spouse, sibling, offspring, or stranger. Nobody wears the hat of Nnayi sacrifice better than Kanayo O. Kanayo.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

