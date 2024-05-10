The Actors Guild of Nigeria (NAN), the umbrella body of Nollywood actors, has announced the appointment of business mogul Kenneth Ifekudu as its National Patron.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Emeka Rollas, the national president of AGN, announced the news in a statement on Friday.

According to him, Ifekudu’s appointment was in recognition of his passionate contributions to the growth and development of the creative economy and his philanthropic gestures.

Rollas stated that “the Board of Trustees and the entire AGN members have presented a letter of appointment as National Patron to a successful businessman and Managing Director/CEO of Diamond Leeds Ltd, High Chief Kenneth Ifekudu,

“The appointment is in recognition of his contributions to the growth and development of the national economy, especially in areas of infrastructure, hospitality, support to humanity and exceptional leadership qualities.

“We intend to confer a few selected distinguished individuals from across the nation who have given invaluable support to humanity and national economy over the years with a national patron,” he said.

According to the AGN helmsman, Ifekudu has graciously accepted the responsibility and pledged his goodwill and best assurances to contribute to the growth and development of the guild.

(NAN)

