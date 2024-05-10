Biodun Stephen’s widely-celebrated drama, SISTÀ, released on Amazon Prime, has made an impact at the 11th annual NollywoodWeek Film Festival in Paris.

The NollywoodWeek Film Festival (NOW) was launched in 2013 in Paris, France, by film enthusiasts and curators Nadira Shakur and Serge Noukoue, who noticed a lack of films appealing to the large and diverse Black community in France and Europe.

The festival showcases films from Nigeria and bridges the gap between Francophone and Anglophone Africa.

The film won the Audience Choice and Jury Prize awards for best movie, highlighting its ability to resonate with viewers across cultural boundaries.

SISTÀ, inspired by Stephen’s upbringing with a single mother, sparked thought-provoking discussions and deep emotional satisfaction among a wide range of movie fans when it was released.

She said: “Single mothers are a blessing to this world. Being one myself, I can relate to every one of her pain. I wept all through because I knew that feeling and realised that our stories may differ, but our strength is the same everywhere. I believe the reason most men flee is the same as the man in the movie. I hope men in similar situations find the courage to do the same, rich or not. These children need you! It was as real as it gets,’ a viewer, Adekitan’s online review underscores SISTÀ’s emotional impact.

SISTÀ wasn’t Stephen’s only success at NollywoodWeek Paris. Her film “ATIKO”, co-produced with Adediwura Blackgold, had the honour of opening the festival.

More laurels

Her NollywoodWeek victories are merely the latest in many successes, and critics say her films consistently explore universal themes—love, loss, family, and societal challenges—encapsulated within uniquely Nigerian narratives.

These new awards follow SISTÀ’s impressive track record, having previously won Best Nollywood Drama at the Toronto International Nollywood Film Festival (TINFF) and Best Original Score at the International Independent Film Awards.

Stephen’s talent has consistently been recognised. In 2022, she won the Best Writer award at the AMVCA for her work on “The Kujus.” Last year, her movie The Wildflower won the Audience Choice award at the NollywoodWeek Festival in Paris.

The success of “SISTÀ” and “ATIKO” at NollywoodWeek Paris, combined with Stephen’s impressive portfolio, underscore a burgeoning era for Nigerian cinema.

“I always love to tell stories that resonate and look real while subtly adding comedy to douse emotional purge. I am thrilled that my films are recognised for their authentic portrayal of African narratives and their ability to connect with global viewers. It’s a victory, not just for me but for Nollywood,” she said.

She is also notable for films like Breaded Life, Big Love, Finding Baami, and Picture Perfect.

