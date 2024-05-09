Ahead of the 2024 Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA), seven films are up for nomination in the “Best Movie” category.

The 10th AMVCA, scheduled for 11 May, concluded its voting process for categories in April.

Among the array of nominees, from gripping thrillers to great storylines and drama, one film would have to stand tall, casting a shadow over its competition.

With their captivating thrillers, all seven of these films are timeless masterpieces that moviegoers and critics would want to see.

It is inevitable to scrutinise the contenders vying for the coveted title.

Under the list for the AMVCA’s Best Movie category are Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti by Bolanle Austen-Peters, Breath of Life by BB Sasore, Over The Bridge by Tosin Otudeko;

Blood Vessel by Moses Inwang, Tribe Called Judah by Funke Akindele, The Black Book by Editi Effiong, and Mami Wata by C.J. ‘Fiery’ Obasi.

Over the Bridge leads with 12 categories, making it the highest-ranking film for AMVCA. Mami Wata and Breath of Life follow closely with 11 nominations, and Jagun Jagun, the Warrior, received 10 nominations.

One of the closest contenders on the list anyone could predict is ‘A Tribe Called Judah’ and ‘Black Book’. Despite Funke Akindele’s movie becoming the first Nollywood production to gross more than N1 billion at the box office in January, will it stand a chance?

Akindele’s film not only captivated audiences but has also proven the resilience of Nigerian cinema in the face of global streaming giants like Netflix and Prime Video.

But if all critical factors are considered, “Breath of Life” deserves to be named the year’s top film.

Let’s explore why the other six nominated films could fail to measure up to BB Sasore’s production, “Breath of Life.”

Breath of life

Following its debut on Amazon Prime Videos, “Breath of Life” maintained a position within the top 10 across 11 countries for 43 days, garnering an average of 20 points per day, as reported by flixpatrol.com.

These nations encompassed Armenia, Benin, Cameroon, Ghana, Malawi, Nigeria, Qatar, Rwanda, Togo, Uganda, and Zambia. Notably, the film achieved the pinnacle of popularity, securing the coveted number 1 spot in both Nigeria and Ghana.

Directed by filmmaker BB Sasore and produced by the duo of Eku Edewor and Derin Adeyokunnu, this 2023 Nigerian drama has captured hearts, stirred emotions, and left an indelible mark on audiences worldwide.

At the heart of “Breath of Life” lies a compelling narrative that unfolds with depth and emotion.

The movie has captivated audiences and critics alike with its spellbinding storytelling and masterful craftsmanship.

The story follows Timi, a man of remarkable accomplishments who faces tragedy and loss, leading him on a journey of redemption and rediscovery. Through Timi’s trials and triumphs, the film explores themes of love, faith, resilience, and the enduring power of the human spirit.

Narrated by Elijah, a bright-eyed youth with dreams of starting a church, the film weaves past and present, painting a vivid portrait of characters battling for destiny and determination.

From Timi’s descent into seclusion to Elijah’s unwavering pursuit of purpose, each character’s journey is a testament to the resilience of the human soul.

Exceptional Performances

Central to the film’s success are the stellar performances delivered by its talented cast. Wale Ojo’s portrayal of Old Timi is a masterclass in restrained emotion, capturing the pain and anguish of a man haunted by his past.

Chimezie Imo is cast as Elijah, infusing the character with warmth, sincerity, and a touch of humour that endears him to audiences.

Ademola Adedoyin brings depth and complexity to the role of Young Timi, embodying the character’s brilliance and vulnerability with nuance and authenticity.

Eku Edewor’s portrayal of Bridget is equally captivating, imbuing the character with grace, strength, and a quiet resilience long after the credits roll.

Technical Excellence

From its meticulous cinematography to its evocative soundtrack, “Breath of Life” is a testament to the artistry and craftsmanship of its creators. The film’s lush visuals transport viewers to the heart of Nigeria, capturing the beauty and complexity of its landscapes and cultures.

Compared to the other nominees, Kaline Akinugbe’s carefully curated soundtrack enhances the story’s emotional impact, immersing audiences in its rich tapestry of sounds and melodies.

Each song, from “Shoemaker” by 121Selah to “Forever Sweet” by Dotti the Deity, contributes to the film’s atmosphere, elevating key moments and resonating with viewers long after the film has ended.

Since its release, “Breath of Life” has garnered widespread acclaim from critics and audiences alike. With an average user rating of 7.8/10 on IMDB and glowing reviews from Nigerian film critics, the film has captivated viewers with its stunning visuals, compelling storytelling, and powerful performances.

But “Breath of Life” is more than just a film; it’s a catalyst for change. Through initiatives like the “From Script to Screen” event and the partnership with Evercare Hospital Lekki, the film has sparked conversations, fostered collaboration, and positively impacted communities across Nigeria.

Feats

For the upcoming AMVCA event, “Breath of Life” has received 11 nominations across various categories, including Best Movie, Best Director, and Best Lead Actor.

These nominations can testify to the film’s performance, widespread recognition and prominence within the Nigerian film landscape.

With its captivating narrative, exceptional performances, and technical excellence, the film has captured the hearts and minds of audiences worldwide.

As it vies for the prestigious Movie of the Year award, “Breath of Life” stands as a shining example of the power of storytelling to inspire, uplift, and unite us all.

Among the nominations received by “Breath of Life” for the awards night are:

Best Lead Actor: Wale Ojo

Best Supporting Actor: Demola Adedoyin

Best Supporting Actress: Genoveva Umeh

Best Writing in a Movie: BB Sasore

Best Costume Design: Daniel Obasi

Best Cinematography: Breath of Life

Best Director: BB Sasore

Best Editing: Holmes Awa

Best Sound Design: Breath of Life

Best Art Direction: Okechukwu Frost Nwankwo, Kelechi Odu

Best Movie: Breath of Life

Critical evaluation of contenders

A Tribe Called Judah

Funke Akindele’s “A Tribe Called Judah” explores the typical Nigerian story of family, struggles, sacrifice, and redemption, anchored by a stellar ensemble cast and heartfelt performances.

However, despite its noble intentions and emotional depth, the film’s theatrical narrative and clichÃ©d characterisations undermine its impact, leaving audiences yearning for a more authentic portrayal of the human experience.

As much as we can commend Akindele’s dedication to the movie to her late mother, “A Tribe Called Judah” ultimately falls short of the storyline and international appeal set by “Breath of Life.”

The Black Book

Editi Effiong’s “The Black Book” promises an enthralling journey into the criminal underworld, fueled by revenge and redemption.

Yet, despite its star-studded cast and gripping premise, the film ultimately succumbs to clichÃ©s and contrivances, failing to deliver the visceral thrills and emotional resonance expected of a true masterpiece.

Although Richard Mofe-Damijo’s performance may evoke comparisons to John Wick, the film’s formulaic plot and lacklustre execution prevent it from soaring to the heights of cinematic greatness.

Blood Vessel

Moses Inwang’s “Blood Vessel” offers a glimpse into the Niger Delta oil conflict, weaving a tale of peril and survival against a backdrop of political unrest.

Notwithstanding its innovative use of the Ijaw language and stunning visuals, the film’s superficial characterisations and predictable plot twists diminish its impact, leaving audiences craving a more profound and immersive narrative experience.

While Dibor Adaobi and David Ezekiel deliver commendable performances, the film ultimately fails to rise above its genre trappings, overshadowed by the towering presence of “Breath of Life.”

Over The Bridge

“Over The Bridge” ventures into the landscape of mental health and corruption in Lagos, promising a thought-provoking exploration of societal issues.

However, given its commendable ambition, the film’s meandering plot and uneven pacing detract from its impact, leaving audiences bewildered and unsatisfied.

Ozzy Age’s performance may offer glimpses of brilliance, but the film’s inability to cohesively tackle its themes relegates it to the shadows of its more accomplished peers.

Mami Wata

Mami Wata is a 2023 black-and-white fantasy thriller written and directed by C.J. “Fiery” Obasi, based on West African folklore. It is a co-production between Nigeria, France and the United Kingdom.

The film premiered at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival, marking Obasi’s third feature to screen at Sundance.

Despite the movie’s artistic merits just by its cover, can “Mami Wata” possess the universal appeal and emotional depth of “Breath of Life”?

According to a critical review by Matt Seitz, “Mami Wata” is a unique blend of fable and thriller set in a seaside village named Iyi in Benin. Shot in black-and-white, Seitz stated that director C.J. ‘Fiery’ Obasi skillfully creates an atmosphere of wonder and dread by lingering on this imagery longer than usual, setting an unconventional tone that persists throughout the movie.

But also noting that throughout its duration, “Mami Wata” continuously subverts expectations, presenting images and situations in unexpected ways. He added that the unpredictability creates a sense of imbalance and detachment from preconceived notions, casting a spell on the audience that endures until the film’s conclusion.

Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti

From the movie title, the biopic “Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti” promises a stirring tribute to the iconic Nigerian activist Fuunmilayo Kuti.

It could proffer more knowledge and a historical recap of the national icon. However, little can be compared, as the movie is set to be released this May.

In conclusion, “Breath of Life” is a cinematic masterpiece that deserves to be recognised and celebrated.

While each of the nominated films offers unique strengths and merits, none can match the brilliance and emotional resonance of “Breath of Life.”

With its gripping narrative, stellar performances, international appeal and profound thematic depth, BB Sasore’s masterpiece stands head and shoulders above the competition and can claim a place at the 2024 AMVCA.

