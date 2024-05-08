On Tuesday, Veteran Nollywood actor Jide Kosoko mourned Elizabeth Evoeme, popularly known as Ovularia, in the 1980s TV sitcom, ‘The New Masquerade’, who died at 81.

In an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos, Kosoko described the late actress as a disciplined woman who had contributed immensely to the growth of the entertainment industry.

“We have lost another gem, though, at a ripe age. I pray the almighty God grant her soul a peaceful rest. We worked together on The New Masquerade; I was a guest artist then, and she was fantastic. May her soul rest in peace, and may God continue to keep us who are still alive.

“Her virtue of discipline in keeping to call time, submitting to the directors’ wishes at all times, and other professional ethics she stood for should be emulated by all other actors,” he said.

Also, Adebayo Salami, popularly known as “Oga Bello”, described the death of the actress as shocking.

He said, “We are all getting older, but no one wants to die; we are going to miss her, but her legacies remain with us. We love her, but God loves her most.”

Fred Amata also expressed shock over the death of the actress.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Evoeme’s death was announced by her family on Tuesday.

A statement from the family reads: “Friends, fans, colleagues, the family of the legendary actress, Elizabeth Lizzy ‘Ovularia’ Evoeme, would like to notify the public, all those who loved her and her work in ‘The New Masquerade’, of her passing. “Elizabeth ‘Ovularia’ Evoeme will be dearly missed and loved by her family and you, her fans.

“We thank you all for your support and for respecting our privacy. God bless you all, and may our dear Elizabeth ‘Ovularia’ Evoeme rest in perfect peace, now and always.”

