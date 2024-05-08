The 10th Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) activities begin on Friday with the Cultural Day event. This event will formally kick off the series of activities preceding the Award Night on Saturday.

The award night will see the return of IK Osakioduwa as host and live performances by talented music stars.

The 10th AMVCA will see winners emerge from 25 categories comprising 16 non-voting, nine audience voting categories, and recipients of two recognition awards – Lifetime Achievement and Trailblazer Awards.

One of the standout nominations this year is ‘Breath of Life’, nominated in 10 categories.

They include Best Lead Actor, Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Best Writing in Movie: BB Sasore and Best Costume Design. Others are Best Cinematography, Best Director, Best Editing, Best Sound Design, Best Art Direction and Best Movie.

Sponsored categories include the Best Lead Actor and Actress categories, sponsored by Verve and Quickteller, respectively; the Best Movie, Best Digital Content Creator, and Best Indigenous Africa Magic Originals categories, sponsored by Amstel Malta; and the Best Director category, sponsored by Martell. MTN sponsors the Best Short Movie category, and the Best in Cinematography category is sponsored by TECNO, while the Best Unscripted M-net original and Best Writing TV Series categories are sponsored by Indomie.

The Cultural Day event will feature musical performances and special cultural presentations.

Busola Tejumola, Executive Head of Content and West Africa Channels, MultiChoice West Africa, expressed her excitement about the upcoming event, stating that the award ceremony has enjoyed immense growth and recognition since its inception in 2013.

“The 10th edition of the AMVCA represents a significant milestone in our journey to celebrate African talent and creativity. This year’s edition celebrates a decade of excellence in African cinema and television. As we prepare to mark this momentous occasion, we look forward to honouring the incredible contributions of filmmakers, actors, and industry professionals who continue to inspire and entertain audiences across the continent and beyond.”

The Award Night will air live on Saturday on all Africa Magic channels on DStv and GOtv, starting from 4 pm WAT.

The tenth edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards is brought to you by Africa Magic in association with MultiChoice, with Amstel as the headline sponsor and tactical sponsors Pepsi, Promasidor and Martell.

Other sponsors include TECNO, Hypo, Supa Komando, Interswitch, Tiger Beer, MTN, Indomie, and Nivea.

