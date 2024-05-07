Most parents’ deepest desire is to witness their children flourish in their chosen profession or career, surpassing their achievements.

This sentiment resonates with actor Anayo Onyekwere, aka Kanayo O. Kanayo, who introduced his first son, Clinton, to the world of filmmaking, on Monday.

Kanayo, in a video shared on his Instagram page, presented Clinton to the members of his production company, Simpliciter Associates Productions, during a movie shoot.

The actor revealed that his son would serve as an assistant production manager and personal assistant.

Clinton, a Babcock University Information Communication Technology (ICT) graduate, is the actor’s first son and second child.

He said: “My son, Clinton Onyeze Mbaise, joins us as Assistant Production Manager and my Personal Assistant. He is an intern to understudy filmmaking and management before proceeding to further studies.

“We should let our children work in organisations or other establishments to appreciate the industry. Kudos, Onyeze. Welcome aboard, Simpliciter Associates Productions.”

The 62-year-old actor encouraged the crew members to regard Clinton as a crew member, not his son.

The 2006 Africa Movie Academy Award for ‘Best Actor’ recipient in a Leading Role stated that Clinton would observe and learn from the crew members, absorbing any knowledge they imparted.

“Don’t treat him like my son; it is a warning I’m giving everybody. He’s yet to walk; he’s going to earn a fee like you are earning a fee. So don’t begin to say, ‘my son.’ I know they’re for that kind of thing. Treat him as production crew.

“I hope you heard what I’m saying. Treat him to the extent that you’re treating others with respect. That’s what I want him to grow into. I don’t want you to spoil my son for me when you want him to be good, being bad. You’re not telling him, ‘No, don’t do that. It won’t help. So please.”

Kanayo, a lawyer, began his acting journey in 1982 with Nigerian Television Authority productions before making his big-screen debut in 1992’s ‘Living in Bondage.’

The Imo-born actor boasts a portfolio of over 100 films and received a nomination for the Africa Movie Academy Award for Best Actor in 2008 for his performance in ‘Across the Niger.’

Kanayo married Nneka Onyekwere in 1999, and they have four children, three boys and one girl. They are Uloaku, Kosisochukwu, Clinton and Einstein.

Uloaku is Kanayo’s eldest child and his only daughter, while Kosisochukwu and Einstein are his two other sons.

