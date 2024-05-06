Are you looking for entertainment right in the comfort of your home? Look no further, as Netflix has an array of drama, romance, action, comedy and all the fun you could ever need this May!

Catch up on highly anticipated titles like Postcards and Bridgerton: Season 3 Part 1 this month.

The fun continues with Postcards, a series that follows a Nigerian single mother’s journey to India for a medical checkup. Here, she will end up touching the lives of everyone she meets.

Do you love a good Kdrama? The Super Rich in Korea will appeal to you. The Netflix Series debuting on the platform on 7 May, explores the lavish lives of multibillionaires living in Korea, including Singaporean tycoons, Italian luxury brand heirs, and Pakistani nobles and finds out why they came.

On 8 May, The Final: Attack of Wembley will be available for viewing. This documentary will showcase 6,000 ticketless football fans storming Wembley Stadium, leaving destruction in their wake.

The Ultimatum: South Africa will be available on the 10th with a six-way partner swap that will spark wild attractions and tearful betrayals. Here, participants will choose whom to love and leave in this heart-pounding experiment.

That same day, Blood of Zeus: Season 2 will be available for viewing. Here, Hades crafts a plan to claim Zeus’s crown and reunite with his beloved Persephone as ruler of Olympus to escape the Underworld forever.

Princess Power: Season 3 will be available on 13 May. This season, the princesses have a new challenge: getting accepted to the Princess Adventure Academy! But first, they must complete six quests.

On 15 May, don’t miss Tyler Perry’s The Single Moms Club, where five single moms come together after their kids get in trouble at school and find more in common than they thought.

That same day, Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies & Scandal will be available for viewing. In this documentary, a dating site for people seeking adulterous affairs is hacked, and millions of users’ intimate data are exposed, wrecking marriages and destroying lives.

On the 16 May the highly anticipated Bridgerton: Season 3 Part 1 makes its way to Netflix. Here, a wallflower with a double life finds her light amid secrets and surprises as a new crop of debutantes yearns to become the brightest of the ball.

Want a good laugh? Catch Rachel Feinstein: Big Guy on the 21st. In this comedy special, Rachel Feinstein lets loose with stories ranging from her firefighter husband’s unflattering pet name to her mom’s aggressive accessorising.

On 24 May, a shy teenage boy’s inability to say no is tested when a headstrong girl drags him on a mystical journey amid summer snow to find her missing mom in My Oni Girl.

On 31 May, How to Ruin Love: The Proposal makes its way to the platform.

In How to Ruin Love: The Proposal, love-cynic Zoleka follows her boyfriend to Cape Town after suspecting infidelity, only to ruin her surprise proposal. Now, she must win him back.

Don’t forget also to watch local titles currently streaming on the platform, including Strained, Afamefuna: An Nwa Boi Story, Merry Men 3: Nemesis, Adire and Dinner.

In Strained, Ebere’s estranged mother comes to help out with her infant son, giving their strained relationship an unexpected chance at rebirth.

Afamefuna: An Nwa Boi Story promises an entertaining experience with the story of a prominent man who is questioned by the police after his friend is found dead about their complex history together in the Igbo apprenticeship system.

In Merry Men 3: Nemesis, a group of affluent men seek vengeance against the ones they believe are responsible for following a tragic death.

While Adire sees a sex worker-turned-entrepreneur move to a small town and launch her own lingerie business, only to draw the ire of a preacher’s wife.

At dinner, two old friends and their partners gather for a celebratory meal, where a fifth guest stirs up secrets that threaten to bring down both relationships.

