Movie Title: Sugar Mummy of Lagos

Running time: 54 minutes 44 seconds

Release date: 2024

Streaming platform: YouTube

Producer: Nkechi Blessing

Director: Afeez Abiodun

Cast: Nkechi Blessing, Chioma Nwosu, Bayo Blair, David Okpo Eyo, Ugochukwu Nwokolo, Enock Oluwayemisi, Adelani Omotosho, Adetutu Adesoji, Ademola Onitoro, Sunday Ogunremi, Olu Adebamowo, Temitope Okanlawon.

The phrase “men are scum”, which is this movie’s plot, has gained popularity as a slogan among some women in Nigeria, serving as a stark expression of the pain and betrayal experienced in relationships and interactions with men.

It encapsulates feelings of profound disillusionment and hurt resulting from instances of infidelity, emotional manipulation, and other forms of betrayal. This slogan reflects a broader societal issue of trust and respect between genders, highlighting the need for meaningful dialogue and efforts to address the underlying problems such as toxic masculinity and gender-based power dynamics.

Sugar Mummy of Lagos, as the name depicts, is centred around betrayal from men and becoming immune to love, thereby paying for sex.

The film offers a compelling exploration of desire, betrayal, and the elusive quest for emotional fulfilment. With each twist and turn, audiences are drawn into Grace’s world, where the pursuit of pleasure intersects with the yearning for connection, ultimately leaving them pondering the complications of human relationships.

Plot

The film intricately weaves the tale of Grace, a self-proclaimed ‘sugar mummy’ navigating the complexities of relationships in Lagos. Beginning with a glimpse into her opulent lifestyle, Grace’s encounters with various men shed light on her inner turmoil.

At the office, a not-so-good-looking man surfaces at the close of work so they can head to her house together. She has had one-off sex with him. She gets upset and tells him to erase whatever happened from his head. Provoked by their conversation, she blames her sex drive for making her have something to do with such a man.

That evening, she goes to chill at a lounge and meets with this muscular, dark, dark-looking young man. Attracted to his looks and drip, she calls his attention and makes him an offer in exchange for pleasure. He obliges, saying that’s his job. Grace’s excitement grew even wider as she took him to her house to get the erotic job done.

Grace has an elder sister who is married and deeply in love with her husband but struggles financially. Grace discovers that her sister’s husband is not who he claims to be. He frequents the lounge with women after lying to his beautiful wife that he is going to church for prayers.

Grace is smart enough to get a video of her sister’s husband to show her sister the kind of man she ended up with. Grace confronts her sister and tells her to leave the marriage, or else she will stop giving her money. Her godly sister refuses to leave her husband, claiming divorce is a sin, portraying many Nigerian marriages.

Mike, one of Grace’s sugar boys, shows deep interest in getting into a serious relationship with her.

As Grace wrestles with the notion of love and commitment, memories of betrayal resurface, shaping her uncertainty towards romance. The juxtaposition of Mike’s genuine affection and past betrayals prompts Grace to confront her guarded heart.

Mike even tells Grace’s best friend to plead on his behalf. He shows so much care and love that he convinces Grace to enter a serious relationship with him.

Just as she contemplates taking a chance on love, a startling discovery shatters her trust again, reaffirming her reluctance to let anyone in. Mike happens to be a cheat like other men she has been with.

Character Analysis

The producer of this film, Nkechi Blessing, takes up the role of Grace, AKA the sugar mummy of Lagos, the central character. Nkechi brings life and authenticity to the character Grace. Her countenance and firmness make the movie enjoyable to watch. Grace, a thirty-plus-old lady, embraces a sugar mummy lifestyle out of hurt and betrayal.

Grace’s sister, Chioma Nwosu, portrayed as Alice, is against her promiscuous ways and believes she should get married and have a godly home like hers. However, her husband is caught cheating, contributing to the famous phrase “all men are scum”.

Review

The storyline feels lacklustre, and the cast is limited, resulting in a somewhat flat delivery. However, considering its origins as a YouTube project, the commendable video quality and well-executed camera angles add professionalism to the production.

While some actors deliver their roles convincingly, others seem constrained, hinting at a rushed production schedule with limited time to refine the script and performances.

Overall, it is a mixed bag, with some elements worth praising and others needing improvement, such as the actor’s performance and the plot.

The movie leaves you convinced that ‘men are scum’. Grace tries to give Mike a chance for a severe relationship, considering how prudent and intentional he is towards her. She visits him unannounced on a sunny day and finds him with another woman, as expected.

The audience is engulfed by disappointment and betrayal, fostering a perception that men are inherently deceitful.

While Nkechi tries to depict men as scum, she also puts a balance by making us feel a percentage of them could be good. Grace’s best friend is a happily married woman who believes in love and feels Grace can get a good man.

Verdict

“Sugar Mummy of Lagos’ scored 6/10 for its ability to elaborate and give life to a flat storyline centred around ‘men are scum.’

You can watch Sugar Mummy of Lagos on YouTube.

