Nollywood’s biggest challenge over the years has been piracy.

In recent times, however, the industry has been badly hit by the adverse effects of global and national economic downturns and hardship.

This has negatively impacted the quality of life of practitioners and the films produced. To this end, many filmmakers are turning to YouTube to create a new avenue to monetise their content, establish a wider reach and do away with the attendant costs of shooting for cinemas or DVD plates.

While this may sound like a brilliant idea at face value, it negatively impacts Nollywood in the long run.

Actor Kanayo O. Kanayo echoed these concerns in an Instagram post on Friday, noting that the allure of YouTube and similar platforms are beginning to overshadow traditional methods, sparking fears about the future quality and sustainability of Nollywood productions.

Kanayo lamented the growing trend among actors launching their own YouTube channels and shifting focus from collaborative endeavours with seasoned producers to personal projects.

Almost everyone is now a producer in Nollywood, with ridiculous movie budgets and dangerous work environments and ethics.

These concerns in the industry come in the wake of a tragic incident that occurred involving actor Junior Pope and four others who lost their lives in a boat accident on 10 April while heading to the set of the movie ‘Other Side of Life,’ which also sparked talks about the need for industry reforms and better welfare.

Bandwagon effect

Kanayo expressed his worries about the present and future of Nigeria’s entertainment industry in an Instagram post on Friday.

He highlighted the contribution of YouTube and other similar platforms in the movie industry, describing the latter as “a perfect platform” with the potential to promote Nigerian talent on a global scale.

But his tone quickly shifted as he voiced his disappointment and frustration with the industry’s challenges, attributing many of them to the attitudes and actions of those within it.

The Nollywood doyen lamented the all-too-common tendency among Nigerians to squander opportunities, saying, “I have sat back and watched the opportunities offered by the YouTube channel, which is a perfect platform. But unfortunately, like anything that comes to Nigeria, our dear country, we will jump in and try to mess it up.”

The veteran actor criticised the prevailing trend of unsustainable practices, such as demanding exorbitant fees for one-day shoots without considering the long-term implications for the industry’s growth, the health of actors and sustainability.

Reflecting on the growth and evolution of Nollywood over the years, he said, “We built Nollywood brick by brick, block by block. But the guys who have besieged YouTube actors, not the producers, don’t have any sense of purpose or process to create a procedure for lasting videography of creating content.”

A threat to Nollywood’s sustainability

Delving deeper into the specific issues facing Nollywood, Kanayo pointed out that a myriad of factors, most notably the behaviours and decisions of some actors, negatively impact the industry.

One of the pressing issues highlighted by the prominent actor is the need for more professionalism and unsustainable practices among some actors and filmmakers.

“Take, for instance, the whole irony of a one-day shoot is not sustainable—some of them now make it so difficult for producers and tell you one day shoot is N1 million or N1.5 million. It is not sustainable.

“And unfortunately, my high-standing colleague, who started this one-day shoot, is unhealthy. Why? For every person who gives you a job, he wants it done. So they pack you with enough to finish in one day—30 scenes, 35 scenes. Most of you think you’re enjoying and giving conditions. ‘I’m fully booked for the next six months; I’m doing this” in your house. I hope you enjoy good health like those of us who started 35-38 years ago because your actions are unsustainable.

“Earn all your money, but then the disservice you do to professionalism will not last long. YouTube will not last long as a platform in Nigeria. Most actors in Nigeria have created their own channels and stopped working for other producers. That’s not a way to build the industry.

“You need to lend your service to other people. Yes, we’re all creating content, but we need each other. That is the spirit with which Nollywood came about,” he said.

Health Risks and Lack of Insurance Coverage

Speaking further, Kanayo expressed concern for the health and well-being of actors who push themselves to the brink in pursuit of quick financial gains, noting that many in Nigeria lack adequate insurance coverage and support systems.

The veteran actor also stressed that the absence of comprehensive insurance coverage for actors and industry professionals already exposes them to significant risks, creating an environment of uncertainty and vulnerability.

He stated that the prevalence of short-term thinking in building the industry, exorbitant fees for one-day shoots, and a lack of commitment to quality and excellence have contributed to a culture of mediocrity and instability within Nollywood.

“I don’t see the sustainability in all these things where people are given different conditions, no actor is free and so on. From what I see, you don’t know what you’re doing to your health. You shoot 25, 30, and 35 scenes a day; it’s unfortunate.

“It doesn’t tell on your health sooner than you expect. Don’t forget, many actors in Nigeria don’t have insurance and as far as I know, Emeka Rollas’ hands-on efforts to get insurance keep being fought by the so-called top actors who don’t want to pay into an insurance fund.

“Have a rethink. Those of you who think you’re earning N1 million a day—N1.5 million—it’s not sustainable,” he said.

Call to Action for Industry Stakeholders

In a poignant call to action, Kanayo urged industry stakeholders, including producers, directors, actors, and fans, to prioritise the industry’s unity, collaboration, and collective growth over personal gains and short-term successes.

The actor appealed passionately to the public and industry insiders to recognise, remember, and hold accountable those hindering the industry’s growth and progress.

He called for establishing a system to identify and address the challenges posed by disruptive individuals and entities, stating, “Unfortunately, this is what is happening. I needed to bring this to the public’s attention because what an older man sees while sitting, you cannot see it standing on the tallest roof. I also want to call on those. I know there were people then in the class who were in secondary or primary school who used to write the names of those noisemakers and so on.

“Let’s have a prefect who will note the names of the people making it difficult for producers to produce good content for our viewership. Let’s write your names. We will never forget,” Kanayo said.

Kanayo started his acting career in 1982, acting in productions by the Nigerian Television Authority. He made a significant mark with his debut movie appearance in 1992 in ‘Living in Bondage’ and has starred in over 100 films.

