Nigerian filmmaker and former Vice President of the Directors Guild of Nigeria (DGN), Frank Vaughan, is dead.

The filmmaker, behind the 2004 classic ‘Unbreakable’ starring Genevieve Nnaji and Ramsey Nouah, died in Warri on Tuesday after a protracted illness.

His younger brother, Philip Okpokoro, a cinematographer and series director of Nigerian Idols reality TV show, confirmed the news to the media.

His colleagues and mentees have begun paying tributes to the accomplished filmmaker on social media.

Also, a TV producer/director, current affairs, and political analyst, Mr Vaugh was passionate about his industry.

He would often write commentaries on

the effects of piracy and how to curb it.

In one of his viral Facebook posts, he suggested that his colleagues clamp down on pirates and spare none in the fight against piracy.

“We can burn down dubbing studios and shops; maybe that will make the government feel what we feel as practitioners and stakeholders because now the government feels so relaxed and can come out so conveniently to say the government will look into it.

”There are laws and all the bullshit cock and bull excuses. We should rise and take our faith into our hands. Enough is enough,’’ wrote the filmmaker, a pastor at Dominion City Church, Asaba, Delta State.

In August 2021, an honorary doctorate in Media Studies was bestowed on him by the Triune Biblical University of Global Extension, United States of America.

The late filmmaker described himself as a human capital development consultant/trainer, a theatre director and a member of many professional associations.

His film credits include Oga and His Boys (2003), Broadway (2005) and Unbreakable (2004).

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

