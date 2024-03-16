Title: It Blooms in June

Running Time: 1 hour 32minutes

Producer: Steve Gukas

Director: Akorede Azeez

Writer: Gabriel Odigiri

Cast: Femi Jacobs, Kiki Omeili, Kem Ajuh and Susan Pwajok.

With a title like “It Blooms In June,” this film had us expecting a mesmerising love story where the audience would be enchanted by a spellbinding tale unfolding on their screens. However, reality doesn’t align with these assumptions.

The movie serves as a perfect reminder of the age-old saying, ‘Don’t judge a book by its cover’—or, in this case, a film by its title.

Despite its ambitious title suggesting a captivating love story, “It Blooms In June” fails to meet expectations. The only thing that genuinely blooms in the film is a cream-coloured frame set against the backdrop of Abuja.

Directed by Korede Azeez, “It Blooms in June” takes on the guise of a coming-of-age story that, while promising, seems to lack the necessary depth.

As part of the First Features project (an initiative by Steve Gukas to nurture the next generation of Nigerian film directors), the movie delves into the intricate dynamics between a father and daughter, skillfully portrayed by Femi Jacobs and Susan Pwajok. Together, they navigate the complexities of life following the loss of the family’s matriarch.

However, despite the noteworthy performances, the film leaves us yearning for more substantial development in its plot.

Plot

The movie commences with an emotional scene, portraying the birthday celebration of a terminally ill mother surrounded by her husband and young daughter. Unfortunately, the mother passes away, leaving her husband to shoulder the responsibility of raising their daughter alone.

The narrative then fast-forwards 11 years, introducing us to Mira Akande, who has grown into a young woman. Mira and her father, Lanre, share a close bond as they navigate life together, attempting to fill the void left by the absence of their beloved wife and mother.

However, their peaceful existence takes a turn when new neighbours, Ebisinde and his single mother, enter the scene, bringing conflicting interests and tangled emotions into the picture.

Despite the characters vocalising their desires and expressing their frustrations, the film falls short of capturing the urgency and passion typically associated with the tumultuous teenage years.

As Mira and her newfound friend, Ebisinde (portrayed by Kem Ajieh Ikechukwu), embark on a journey towards independence, with new realities hitting them, what would happen to the daughter and father bond?

Character Analysis

The film boasts a straightforward cast, prominently featuring Femi Jacobs, Kiki Omeili, and Susan Pwajok.

Femi and Kiki deliver standout performances, infusing their characters with warmth and vulnerability. Femi exudes a lovable jolliness in the role of Lanre, embodying a father who selflessly sets aside his desires to raise his daughter. His portrayal adds depth to the character, making Lanre a relatable and endearing figure for the audience.

Kiki shines as Joana, the elegant neighbour whose amiable demeanour contributes to the overall sense of good neighbourliness within the narrative. Her performance brings grace and charm to Joana, enhancing the film’s portrayal of community bonds and interpersonal relationships.

The chemistry between the cast members, particularly Femi and Kiki, contributes significantly to the film’s emotional resonance and connection with the audience.

Movie Analysis

Despite its light and wholesome narrative, the film occasionally treads into predictable territory, lacking the emotional weight needed for certain moments.

Though sweet, the budding romance between Mira and Ebisinde fails to evoke a genuine sense of loss when interrupted.

The major weakness of the movie lies not in the acting, as the cast, including Femi, Kiki, and Susan, performs admirably. Instead, it stems from the underexplored script, which fails to create room for character growth and essential sequences to foster genuine audience connection.

‘It Blooms in June’ fails to delve into the profound, unspoken emotions often accompanying such transformative experiences.

In terms of a great coming-of-age story, key elements still need to be included. The protagonist, Mira, lacks relatability and undergoes minimal character development, remaining unchanged throughout the film.

The chemistry between Mira and Ebisinde is notably absent, with Kem Ajieh Ikechukwu’s performance needing more emotional depth.

The relationships between the adults, particularly Mira’s father and Ebisinde’s mom, are portrayed with finesse, possibly due to the experienced actors.

However, the disposal of their relationship in favour of the kids needs to be more questionable. The film also suffers from pacing issues, with a hesitant beginning and a somewhat exciting ending.

The decision to present “It Blooms in June” as a movie rather than a web series is questioned, as the format, performances, and storytelling might have thrived better in the episodic medium.

But the soundtrack, featuring original music by Joshua and Kiki Gukas, adds a delightful dimension to the film, complementing on-screen emotions.

In summary, “It Blooms in June” may appeal to those seeking a gentle coming-of-age narrative.

While it provides a picturesque, warm journey, it must explore the more turbulent aspects of adolescence, leaving viewers with lingering questions and a sense of unfulfilled promises.

Verdict: 5/10

It blooms in June and is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

It Blooms in June – Official Trailer (youtube.com)

