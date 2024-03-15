Long before skitmakers became the first choice for comedy and laughter, late Nollywood comic actor John Okafor amassed a legion of loyal fans spread across Africa, Europe and the Caribbean after starring in the Andy-Chukwu-directed movie ‘Mr Ibu’ in 2004.

So successful was the film that it birthed the Ibu series, namely ‘Ibu in London’ (2004), ‘Mr Ibu in Liberia’ (2017) and ‘Mr Ibu’ in Sierra Leone (2013).

Among his repertoire of films, ‘Mr Ibu’ is a timeless classic that catapulted him into the pantheon of Nigeria’s most cherished comedic actors.

The movie bestowed the actor with his iconic nickname and showcased him as a beacon of laughter, etching memories in countless Nigerian households with his on-screen presence.

The comical satire drama saw the late actor in the eponymous role, with Osita Iheme, Jennifer Maduka, and Stephen Bonam as part of the supporting cast. Two decades later, the film’s storyline remains evergreen.

In this article, PREMIUM TIMES Newspaper relieves the storyline of the one movie that earned the late actor an unerasable spot in the limelight and earned him the famous moniker, ‘Mr Ibu’.

Plot

The movie opens with a scene where Mr Ibu and his son, Muo, return home with a single bicycle. At first, the father let his son ride the bicycle while he walked.

But passers-by stopped them to ask why the son did not show respect to his aged father by letting him ride. So they switched places.

Then another passer-by said the father was wicked for allowing his young son to walk while he was taking it easy. So they both decided to walk. But then people called them senseless for walking while they had a bicycle, and then they decided to abandon it.

While Mr Ibu started as a watchman in an office, whose primary job is to keep the watch at night, he ended up sleeping.

When he noticed that the watchman job was not in his favour, Mr Ibu transitioned several jobs, including mechanic, begging arms, electrician, and bus driver, but in all his diverse handiwork, trouble always finds its way to his doorstep.

Mr Ibu and his son, Muo, are famous for everything mischievous throughout the movie. While Mr Ibu sometimes attempts to correct his son, the father is just as guilty as the son.

One of the hilarious scenes is when Mr Ibu meets a pretty lady in the swimming pool; she invites him to join her, and without a second thought, Mr Ibu jumps into the swimming pool. It was already late for him, as he realised that he could not swim and he was drowning, and he managed to escape.

Muo, his son, wanted to prepare a meal for his father, and after adding all the condiments he needed, he said four cubes of sugar to make the food sweet. When his father tasted the meal, he forced Muo to finish the meal. That scene was so hilarious.

As revenge, Muo deceives his father into wearing soaked trousers because they are labelled ‘Wash and Wear’. Muo tells his father that wearing wet trousers would make him more fashionable.

Every scene was injected with comedy, and from start to finish, either Mr Ibu was at it again or his son Muo or both of them.

The film was so successful that there have been four sequels, and Okafor has been known as Mr Ibu ever since.

John Okafor as Mr Ibu

The film held a list of excellent and hilarious casts who knew how to raise an audience and let them crash to the floor with laughter.

To date, Mr Ibu is a comedy film that stands the test of time as one of Nigeria’s best comedy classic films.

The movie, Mr Ibu, tells the story of the eponymous single father and son as they journey through life, getting into tricky and hilarious predicaments. His facial expressions and his body were his most significant selling points.

The movie’s focus was the central characters, Mr Ibu (played by John Okafor) and his son, Muo (Osita Iheme).

The chemistry between father and son contributes to the movie’s success. Their on-screen partnership was effortless, and their camaraderie translates into a genuine and heartwarming connection.

But our focus shall be on Okafor.

Unlike his peers, Okafor was no ordinary comedian, and despite being featured in other movies, Mr Ibu became the movie that stamped his career path.

His portrayal of slapstick humour, characterised by a delightful blend of wit and foolishness, endeared him to audiences far and wide.

In Mr Ibu’s world, a script was merely a formality. With an innate comedic instinct and impeccable timing, he could effortlessly carry an entire movie on his shoulders, captivating viewers with his hilarious antics and infectious energy.

Each scene became a canvas for his boundless creativity, leaving audiences in stitches with every slapstick mishap and comedic misadventure.

Beyond the laughter, Mr Ibu was different as he didn’t even have to talk to elicit laughter, as his face, just like Mr Bean [Rowan Atkinson], would do the trick.

The much-loved actor, however, died on 2 March after suffering a cardiac arrest in Lagos.

