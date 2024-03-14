MultiChoice, in partnership with Africa Magic, organisers of the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA), has announced that the 10th edition of its awards will be held from 10 to 11 May 2024.

The organisers also unveiled ace filmmaker, director, producer and pioneer Academy Director of the MultiChoice Talent Factory, Femi Odugbemi, as head judge of the awards.

In her welcome speech, Busola Tejumola, Executive Head of Content and Channels, West Africa, MultiChoice, described the 10th AMVCA as celebrating a decade of brilliance, innovation, and the sheer magic of African storytelling on screen.

“The AMVCA has established itself as the benchmark for excellence in the African film industry. This edition is not just the celebration of excellence in filmmaking, but also a heritage of an award that has improved careers and boosted talent development on the continent,” she said.

She also revealed that the entries received this year were tasked to the jury and head judge as they have received a pool of quality entries to review.

“For this edition, we received entries from films and talent across Africa. Shortlisting has begun, and we will now move to the judging phases. For this special edition, we are making changes to the award categories. The categories of Best Actor, Best Actress, and Best Supporting Actor and Actress will now be determined by the jury. We are also delighted to announce ace filmmaker, director and producer Femi Odugbemi as the Head Judge for the 10th AMVCA.

“In partnership with our sponsors, Amstel, Pepsi, Promasidor and Martell, we call on Africa to join in this celebration as we begin with the announcement of final nominees in each category, live across all Africa Magic channels on 24 March, at 8 pm. The voting portal will open immediately after the announcement,” Ms Tejumola said.

Additional details

The 10th AMVCA’s two-day celebration kicks off on 10 May with the Young Filmmakers and Content Creators event in the morning, followed by the Cultural Day and Opening Night celebration in the evening and the Main Awards Ceremony on May 11.

Commenting on the task before the award jury, Mr Odugbemi said the award is celebrated for its unwavering dedication to excellence, and the jury remains steadfast in ensuring only the most outstanding works earn a spot on the nomination list.

‘‘Having served as the head judge in previous editions, I can unequivocally state that evaluating the remarkable submissions by talent across Africa is a highly challenging task. I assure everyone that the final selection will represent the best in the field,’’ he said.

Other sponsors of the 10th AMVCAs include TECNO, Verve, QuickTeller, Tiger Beer, MTN and Indomie. The Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards, held annually, recognise outstanding achievements in African film and television production.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

