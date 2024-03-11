In the early hours of Monday, Oppenheimer, a 2023 epic biographical thriller by Christopher Nolan, clinched seven awards out of the thirteen categories it was nominated for at the 96th Oscars held at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles.

Oscar awards are presented by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) in the United States in recognition of excellence in cinematic achievements.

The movie won Best Picture, Best Original Score, Best Film Editing, Best Actor (Cillian Murphy), Best Director (Christopher Nolan), Best Supporting Actor (Robert Downey), and Best Cinematography.

Following closely is ‘Poor Things’, a 2023 film directed by Yorgos Lanthimos and written by Tony McNamara, which secured victories in four out of the eleven categories it was nominated for.

‘Poor Things’ won Best Actress (Emma Stone), Best Costume Design, Best Production Design, and Best Makeup and Hairstyling.

Oppenheimer

The film traces the career of J. Robert Oppenheimer, focusing primarily on his academic pursuits, leadership at the Los Alamos Laboratory during World War II, and subsequent downfall following his 1954 security hearing.

Oppenheimer premiered at Le Grand Rex in Paris on 11 July 2023, followed by theatrical releases in the United States and the United Kingdom ten days later through Universal Pictures.

It was recognised as one of the top ten films of 2023 by both the National Board of Review and the American Film Institute.

At the 81st Golden Globe Awards, the movie secured a top-five win, including the prestigious Best Motion Picture Drama category.

Furthermore, it garnered three wins at the SAG Awards, including Best Ensemble.

Full winners list

Best Picture

American Fiction

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer (winner)

Past Lives

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Best Actor

Bradley Cooper, ‘Maestro’

Colman Domingo, ‘Rustin’

Paul Giamatti, ‘The Holdovers’

Cillian Murphy, ‘Oppenheimer’ (winner)

Jeffrey Wright, ‘American Fiction’

Best Actress

Annette Bening, ‘Nyad’

Lily Gladstone, ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’

Sandra HÃ¼ller, ‘Anatomy of a Fall’

Carey Mulligan, ‘Maestro’

Emma Stone, ‘Poor Things’ (winner)

Best Supporting Actor

Sterling K. Brown, ‘American Fiction’

Robert De Niro, ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’

Robert Downey Jr., ‘Oppenheimer’ (winner)

Ryan Gosling, ‘Barbie’

Mark Ruffalo, ‘Poor Things’

Best Supporting Actress

Emily Blunt, ‘Oppenheimer’

Danielle Brooks, ‘The Color Purple’

America Ferrera, ‘Barbie’

Jodie Foster, ‘Nyad’

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, ‘The Holdovers’ (winner)

Best Director

Jonathan Glazer, ‘The Zone of Interest’

Yorgos Lanthimos, ‘Poor Things’

Christopher Nolan, ‘Oppenheimer’ (winner)

Martin Scorsese, ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’

Justine Triet, ‘Anatomy of a Fall’

Best International Feature Film

‘Io Capitano’, Italy

‘Perfect Days’, Japan

‘Society of the Snow’, Spain

‘The Teachers’ Lounge’, Germany

‘The Zone of Interest’, United Kingdom (winner)

Best Animated Feature Film

The Boy and the Heron (winner)

Elemental

Nimona

Robot Dreams

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Best Adapted Screenplay

American Fiction (winner)

Barbie

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Best Original Screenplay

Anatomy of a Fall (winner)

The Holdovers

Maestro

May December

Past Lives

Best Visual Effects

The Creator

Godzilla Minus One (winner)

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Mission: Impossible â€“ Dead Reckoning Part One

Napoleon

Best Original Score

American Fiction

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer (winner)

Poor Things

Best Original Song

It Never Went Away from American Symphony

I’m Just Ken from Barbie

What Was I Made For? from Barbie (winner)

The Fire Inside from Flamin’ Hot

Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People) from Killers of the Flower Moon

Best Documentary Feature Film

20 Days in Mariupol (winner)

Bobi Wine: The People’s President

The Eternal Memory

Four Daughters

To Kill a Tiger

Best Cinematography

El Conde

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer (winner)

Poor Things

Best Costume Design

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things (winner)

Best Animated Short Film

Letter to a Pig

Ninety-Five Senses

Our Uniform

Pachyderme

War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko (winner)

Best Live Action Short Film

The After

Invincible

Knight of Fortune

Red, White, and Blue

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar (winner)

Best Documentary Short Film

The ABCs of Book Banning

The Barber of Little Rock

Island in Between

The Last Repair Shop (winner)

NÇŽi Nai & WÃ i PÃ³

Best Film Editing

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer (winner)

Poor Things

Best Sound

The Creator

Maestro

Mission: Impossible â€“ Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

The Zone of Interest (winner)

Best Production Design

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things (winner)

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Golda

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things (winner)

Society of the Snow

