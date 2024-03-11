In the early hours of Monday, Oppenheimer, a 2023 epic biographical thriller by Christopher Nolan, clinched seven awards out of the thirteen categories it was nominated for at the 96th Oscars held at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles.
Oscar awards are presented by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) in the United States in recognition of excellence in cinematic achievements.
The movie won Best Picture, Best Original Score, Best Film Editing, Best Actor (Cillian Murphy), Best Director (Christopher Nolan), Best Supporting Actor (Robert Downey), and Best Cinematography.
Following closely is ‘Poor Things’, a 2023 film directed by Yorgos Lanthimos and written by Tony McNamara, which secured victories in four out of the eleven categories it was nominated for.
‘Poor Things’ won Best Actress (Emma Stone), Best Costume Design, Best Production Design, and Best Makeup and Hairstyling.
Oppenheimer
The film traces the career of J. Robert Oppenheimer, focusing primarily on his academic pursuits, leadership at the Los Alamos Laboratory during World War II, and subsequent downfall following his 1954 security hearing.
Oppenheimer premiered at Le Grand Rex in Paris on 11 July 2023, followed by theatrical releases in the United States and the United Kingdom ten days later through Universal Pictures.
It was recognised as one of the top ten films of 2023 by both the National Board of Review and the American Film Institute.
At the 81st Golden Globe Awards, the movie secured a top-five win, including the prestigious Best Motion Picture Drama category.
Furthermore, it garnered three wins at the SAG Awards, including Best Ensemble.
Full winners list
Best Picture
American Fiction
Anatomy of a Fall
Barbie
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer (winner)
Past Lives
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Best Actor
Bradley Cooper, ‘Maestro’
Colman Domingo, ‘Rustin’
Paul Giamatti, ‘The Holdovers’
Cillian Murphy, ‘Oppenheimer’ (winner)
Jeffrey Wright, ‘American Fiction’
Best Actress
Annette Bening, ‘Nyad’
Lily Gladstone, ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’
Sandra HÃ¼ller, ‘Anatomy of a Fall’
Carey Mulligan, ‘Maestro’
Emma Stone, ‘Poor Things’ (winner)
Best Supporting Actor
Sterling K. Brown, ‘American Fiction’
Robert De Niro, ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’
Robert Downey Jr., ‘Oppenheimer’ (winner)
Ryan Gosling, ‘Barbie’
Mark Ruffalo, ‘Poor Things’
Best Supporting Actress
Emily Blunt, ‘Oppenheimer’
Danielle Brooks, ‘The Color Purple’
America Ferrera, ‘Barbie’
Jodie Foster, ‘Nyad’
Da’Vine Joy Randolph, ‘The Holdovers’ (winner)
Best Director
Jonathan Glazer, ‘The Zone of Interest’
Yorgos Lanthimos, ‘Poor Things’
Christopher Nolan, ‘Oppenheimer’ (winner)
Martin Scorsese, ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’
Justine Triet, ‘Anatomy of a Fall’
Best International Feature Film
‘Io Capitano’, Italy
‘Perfect Days’, Japan
‘Society of the Snow’, Spain
‘The Teachers’ Lounge’, Germany
‘The Zone of Interest’, United Kingdom (winner)
Best Animated Feature Film
The Boy and the Heron (winner)
Elemental
Nimona
Robot Dreams
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Best Adapted Screenplay
American Fiction (winner)
Barbie
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Best Original Screenplay
Anatomy of a Fall (winner)
The Holdovers
Maestro
May December
Past Lives
Best Visual Effects
The Creator
Godzilla Minus One (winner)
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Mission: Impossible â€“ Dead Reckoning Part One
Napoleon
Best Original Score
American Fiction
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer (winner)
Poor Things
Best Original Song
It Never Went Away from American Symphony
I’m Just Ken from Barbie
What Was I Made For? from Barbie (winner)
The Fire Inside from Flamin’ Hot
Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People) from Killers of the Flower Moon
Best Documentary Feature Film
20 Days in Mariupol (winner)
Bobi Wine: The People’s President
The Eternal Memory
Four Daughters
To Kill a Tiger
Best Cinematography
El Conde
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer (winner)
Poor Things
Best Costume Design
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things (winner)
Best Animated Short Film
Letter to a Pig
Ninety-Five Senses
Our Uniform
Pachyderme
War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko (winner)
Best Live Action Short Film
The After
Invincible
Knight of Fortune
Red, White, and Blue
The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar (winner)
Best Documentary Short Film
The ABCs of Book Banning
The Barber of Little Rock
Island in Between
The Last Repair Shop (winner)
NÇŽi Nai & WÃ i PÃ³
Best Film Editing
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer (winner)
Poor Things
Best Sound
The Creator
Maestro
Mission: Impossible â€“ Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
The Zone of Interest (winner)
Best Production Design
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things (winner)
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Golda
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things (winner)
Society of the Snow
