Veteran actor Pete Edochie has once again shared his thoughts on marriage and the role of both sexes in sustaining it.

The legendary actor has been married to Josephine Edochie for 54 years, and they have five sons, with the most prominent being the controversial actor Yul.

The actor, usually outspoken about his thoughts on relationships and marriage during International Women’s Day (IWD), took a different approach.

In a video on his Instagram page on Friday, the actor said a man can only be qualified to be one if he abides by specific rules.

“If a woman provokes you and you strike her, you don’t qualify to be called a man. No, but if you can cope with a woman, you can rule a local government and a country.

“My 77-year birthday coincides with International Women’s Day, so I want to seize this opportunity to congratulate our women. A house is a house but converted to a home only when a woman gets into it. Congratulations to our women; keep it up and make us proud,’’ he said.

The actor, conferred with National honour by former President Olusegun Obasanjo in 2003, also spoke about the source of a woman’s power, saying, “The strength of a woman lies in her tongue”.

A different approach

It is the first time the ‘Lionheart’ star will make a case for women on his social media handles.

PREMIUM TIMES reported in 2021 that the actor attributed the prevalence of domestic violence in marriage to feminism.

He stated that feminism is foreign to African culture and black communities in general, maintaining that unlike in white culture, black communities do not worship women.

The award-winning actor stressed that when a woman marries and adopts her husband’s surname, she is expected to be submissive to him.

This newspaper reported the same year that the veteran actor claimed women speak to men as they please because of their (men’s) weakness.

The Anambra-born actor noted that married women are no longer submissive to their husbands.

He reminisced about a time when women were more affectionate and respectful towards their husbands, contrasting it with the present.

Furthermore, the respected movie star stirred debate in 2020 when he criticised the tradition of Nigerian men proposing to women on their knees.

In one of his most famous interviews, the septuagenarian spoke about how he has sustained his union of over five decades.

“My wife is a lawyer. I have lived with this woman for the past 53 years, and nobody has ever come in here to say, ‘Pete, please stop beating her; you will kill her.’ No. I never saw my father beat my mother, so I cannot say I learned from my father how to beat Mama,” he said.

Considered one of Africa’s most talented actors, he came into prominence in the 1980s when he played the lead role of Okonkwo in an NTA adaptation of Chinua Achebe’s all-time bestselling novel, “Things Fall Apart.”

