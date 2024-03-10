Movie Title: Small Talk

Running Time: 1 hour 47 minutes

Director: Biodun Stephen

Cast: Timilehin Ojeola, Mofe Okorodudu, Moet Abebe, The Korexx, Isbae U, Debo “Mr. Macaroni” Adedayo, Blessing Nze, Taye Arimoro, Greg Ojefua, Lizzy Jay, and Lasisi Elenu.

Lately, Nigerian filmmakers are leaning more towards featuring skit makers in comedy movies instead of traditional comedy actors.

With the decline in the number of well-known Nollywood comedy actors, either due to retirement or unfortunate events of death, we are left with the likes of Nkem Owoh, Imeh Bishop, Victor Oswagu, Chinwetalu Agu, Lizzy Jay and Charles Inojie.

The industry now relies on skit makers to play the lead in comic flicks all thanks to social media proliferation, social media followings, a cult following and mass appeal that cuts across all ages and social strata.

The future of Nollywood comedy, as we once knew it, seems to be shifting towards skit makers. While skit makers bring in numbers and generic comic elements, there’s a question about whether they can honestly fill the shoes left by the seasoned actors.

And while the puzzle is yet to be solved, after creating highly conversational movies like ‘Sista’, ‘Breaded Life’, and Big Love, renowned Nigerian filmmaker Biodun Stephen has decided to take on the subject of the consequence of too much talk in her new movie, ‘Small Talk’, shouldered by three skit makers, Mr Macaroni, Elenu Lasisi and Isbae U.

The comedy movie, ‘Small Talk,’ follows a murder mystery, ‘Hotel Labamba’, which Mrs Stephen had produced almost concurrently, as both films were released in 2023 but only recently found their way to the streaming platform Amazon Prime Video.

Plot

The movie narrates the experience of Baba Dee, an overzealous chauffeur (driver) whose boss, Seyi Bodeorin, who had been away from the country, had just arrived with his wife. Baba Dee, with his overzealous, cheerful nature, had told everyone who cared to listen about his boss’ arrival.

Four hours after his arrival with his wife, Mr Seyi, was robbed and beaten; a sum of 20 thousand pounds was stolen from him that night. Saddened by the event, Mr Seyi, who had kept his arrival in the country calm, was compelled to investigate the robbery.

He engages the service of a detective, Officer Okoh Emmanuel, who arrested all Mr Seyi’s domestic staff, including Chinagorom, the chef, Musa, the security guard, and Baba Dee. Still, after preliminary investigations, all the clues lead to Baba Dee.

Tasked to prove his innocence, Baba Dee is compelled to remember everyone he had told about his boss’ arrival, and with the list seeming unending, would the culprit ever be caught, or would Baba Dee suffer the consequences for which his only crime was small talks here and there.

Character Analysis

A stellar lineup, including Timilehin Ojeola, Mofe Okorodudu, Moet Abebe, Korexx, Isbae U, Debo “Mr. Macaroni” Adedayo, Blessing Nze, Taye Arimoro, Greg Ojefua, Lizzy Jay, and Lasisi Elenu, graces the screen in the recent movie.

Amidst the talented ensemble, Mr Macaroni as Baba Dee and Lasisi Elenu as Officer Okoh emerge as the film’s focal points. Both actors showcase a noteworthy transition from their roots as skit makers to accomplished actors

Mr Macaroni’s portrayal of Baba Dee is nothing far-fetched from his usual comic characters. Still, this time, he assimilates certain gestures and mannerisms that make him worthy of the role of an elderly ‘baba’.

Mr Macaroni, playing Baba Dee, did well as a cheerful and chatty driver. He acted convincingly in various situations, especially in the scene where his character gets fired by the boss. It was so well done and emotional that it could touch the viewers, even though it was just acting.

Meanwhile, Elenu’s role as Officer Okoh is one confusing character, who is supposed to be a private investigator but turns out to be an American deportee who finds himself in the police force, as much as the role was generic to him as a comedian, but at times, he appears to push the boundaries, veering towards overacting.

Movie analysis

The film’s main message revolves around the downsides of talking too much, emphasising the importance of choosing words carefully.

One of the movie’s strong points is its fantastic cast, led by Mr Macaroni and Elenu.

The cleverly written screenplay skillfully weaves humour into everyday situations, making them both funny and relatable. The sharp and witty dialogue keeps the audience engaged, particularly in the amusing interactions between Baba Dee and his boss.

“Small Talk” maintains a lively pace throughout, successfully blending humour and heart to give depth to the characters. However, the plot, while entertaining, follows a somewhat predictable path.

The film effectively conveys its message on the perils of excessive chatter. Still, at times, it leans too heavily on exaggerated and unnecessary scenes, especially in Officer Emmanuel Okoh’s police interrogations.

But while the movie delivers its message well, some sequences feel unrealistic or rushed. The arrest scene, in particular, lacked authenticity and seemed more like a joke, even for a comedy.

Technical glitches, such as audio-visual synchronisation issues, also affected the viewing experience. There was a discrepancy between the characters’ words and actions due to syncing problems that disrupted the flow.

Despite these drawbacks, “Small Talk” doesn’t bring groundbreaking elements to the comedy genre. Still, its execution and comedic flair make it an enjoyable watch, albeit with some hiccups.

Verdict

6/10

Small Talk is streaming on Amazon Prime Video

