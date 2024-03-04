PREMIUM TIMES exclusively interviewed some lead cast members of Kunle Afolayan’s long-anticipated series Anikulapo: Rise of the Spectre, released on Netflix on the 1st of March 2024.

The talents, namely Gabriel Afolayan, Lateef Adedimeji, Bimbo Ademoye, Uzee Usman and Oyindamola Sanni, shared some insights about their roles and breathing life into what they described as a remarkable story.

The six-part series follows Saro’s return to the Oyo Kingdom with orders to complete a nearly impossible task. The series is a follow-up to the successful 2022 movie Aníkúlápó, directed and produced by Mr Afolayan.

Excerpts:

Kunle Remi (Saro)

PT: What inspired you to reprise your role as Saro in Anikulapo: Rise of the Spectre?

Kunle: Why not? Saro wasn’t dead! He still had life to live. It means that Kunle went to breathe, and when it was time for Saro to come back, Saro came back.

PT: What can you say makes your performance most believable?

Kunle: Being truthful and very honest with yourself. Anikulapo: Rise of the Spectre is exhilarating, adventurous, and an excellent work of art.

PT: In playing your character, did you encounter any challenges?

Kunle: Once you’ve played a character before, it’s easier to build on the foundation you’ve laid when reoccurring with the character.

The challenges came from reading the story and seeing this character’s new journey and destination again. Beginning to fit into that, beginning to believe that, starting to become that and embody it, is challenging enough.

PT: If you gave people morals in the story, what would they be?

Kunle: Be sensible. Don’t be greedy. You don’t always get a second chance, but if you get a second chance, make it count.

Bimbo Ademoye (Olori Arolake)

PT: Can you describe your character in the series, Olori Arolake?

Bimbo: Needy, loving, stupid and significantly over-the-top caring.

PT: How would you describe the series Anikulapo: Rise of the Spectre?

Bimbo: Breathtaking, phenomenal; it will keep you on the edge of your seat.

PT: If you were to give viewers morals on the story, what would they be?

Bimbo: Do not be too power-hungry. Stay calm. Don’t ever lose focus.

Just because you got a chance the first time doesn’t mean you’ll always get a chance out another time, and calm down!

PT: The traditional movie setting and the modern movie setting. Do you have a favourite?

Bimbo: I don’t. Storytelling is storytelling to me. I don’t care how expensive it was shot, and I don’t care how affordable it was hit or how premium it is; a story is a story to me.

The same goes for settings; as long as I can tell a story, embody the character and pass a message, I’m good!

Gabriel Afolayan (Akin)

PT: Can you describe the series Anikulapo: Rise of the Spectre?

Gabriel: It’s didactic; it’s eclectic! It has what everybody wants to see, which is paramount because I am a big fan of watching things I want.

A lot of work went into making this series to get the audience’s mindset. So, don’t worry, the viewers will enjoy it!

PT: Can you describe the character ‘Arolake’?

Gabriel: Arolake is a strong-willed young woman. She is a goal-getter, an astute being. She is lovable, and she can scheme, too. I love the fact that it is Bimbo who is playing the role. She is very efficient in handling that, and the energy on set was excellent. As I said, people will enjoy this series.

PT: In this series, how would you describe your character ‘Akin’?

Gabriel: Akin is like every human being. His feelings are not rigid. He goes through all emotions. He represents both the strong and the weak. Akin is a warrior, a farmer. He is a goal-getter and very persistent. If he likes something, he sticks himself through the process of getting it. It is one thing to like something, and it is another thing to be able to fight for it. Akin is that kind of guy. I am always a big fan of robust characters.

Oyindamola Sanni (Olatorera)

PT: How did you feel being offered a role in Anikulapo: Rise of the Spectre?

Oyindamola: I was very honoured. It has been a part of me and, most notably, playing this significant role, Olatorera.

The fact that I knew I was acting alongside the veteran mummy Sola Sobowale Kunle Remi, amongst others and because I know it is owned and directed by Kunle Afolayan, made me so happy.

PT: Did you encounter any challenges playing your character?

Oyindamola: Yes. I had so much that I was dealing with mentally, physically, and emotionally because my dad, of blessed memory, was in a critical condition at the time.

My dad was in the hospital battling for his life, and I needed to go and see him. So, I was shuffling between Anikulapo’s location and Lagos, and the distance was about five to six hours.

When I was not there with my dad, mentally, I was down, thinking of how he was fairing. But when I am acting, I put that aside. Nobody would notice I was mentally down since the series was released. Of course, I didn’t want to disappoint the director and everyone on set who found me worthy of playing that role. I just had to give it my best shot. I was also writing master’s exams at the time.

Lateef Adedimeji (Awolaran)

PT: How did working with the phenomenal Kunle Afolayan on this project feel?

Lateef: Great! Felt great. I think the first film I did with him was ‘Mokalik’ and then this one. So beautiful!

Kunle Afolayan is somebody who will always take his time. Even if heaven comes down, what he wants to do is what he will do. I have never seen a producer and a director who is so calm, with no tension, never under pressure. I have learnt from him, and that’s a good one.

PT: Are these qualities why you accepted this role, or are there other factors?

Lateef: Apart from these qualities, you’ll always want to be part of a project that will take your career to another level.

There are names that you associate with, and there are names that, when you are in their films, you know are going to add value to you as much as you are going to add value to them.

PT: Can you describe your experience on set?

Lateef: Beautiful, exciting, fun all the way.

Eyiyemi Afolayan (Princess Omowunmi)

Excerpt:

PT: How did it feel coming back on set as Princess Omowunmi in Anikulapo: Rise of the Spectre?

Eyiyemi: Very exciting! I even prayed that I was called back because I love the storyline. It’s never-ending; it’s beautiful.

It brought out my potential and allowed me to show my potential and express myself. The character was very relatable and, yes, fascinating!

PT: Did you encounter any challenges in playing your character?

Eyiyemi: I did. I had to work on making my Yoruba sound fluent and natural as the true-born Yoruba girl that I am.

Also, the emotional scenes. I had to scream, making sure that tears came out, calling to the top of my voice to the point of losing it, and lastly, being one of the youngest on set.

PT: How will you describe the series Anikulapo: Rise of the Spectre?

Eyiyemi: Phenomenal, blockbuster!

Uzee Usman (Kuranga)

Excerpt:

PT: As a true-blooded, indigenous Hausa man, how was having to play a role in a Yoruba series for you?

Uzee: It was a blessing! As a filmmaker, I love collaborations a lot because they bring unity. I love merging culture and religion, as we can only preach unity through movies easily.

So, when I was brought on set for Anikulapo: Rise of the Spectre, I knew one of the significant messages to pass through Netflix and Kunle Afolayan is that Nigeria is one.

Bringing a Hausa guy to a Yoruba content and ensuring the story suits his personality as a Northerner.

PT: How was it working with great actors like Kunle Remi, Lateef Adedimeji, and veteran actress Sola Sobowale?

Uzee: It was phenomenal. Once you are at the film village built by Kunle Afolayan, you automatically become a family.

We played more than we filmed. There was no pressure, no tension on set. After shooting two to three scenes, the party starts to calm everyone down.

So, as Lateef said, Kunle is an easygoing, calm person. As a filmmaker, he made sure there was zero tension on set.

He brought that synergy to everybody; we all accepted it and became family. I would love to meet this family again and again.

As a filmmaker, I know a job that would be accepted. This series will be among the most talked about globally, even in Nigeria. Believe me!

