Muktar Oyebamiji, the brother of the late famous comic actor Tolani Oyebamiji, known as Sisi Quadri, has revealed how he died.

In an interview with BBC on Saturday, Mr Muktar said they received a distress call that the late actor collapsed on set.

He said that after the distress call, one of their brothers was asked to go and bring him home.

Sisi Quadri died on Friday at the Ladoke Akintola University Teaching Hospital in Ogbomoso (LAUTECH) and was buried in his hometown, Agbowo area of Iwo, Osun State.

Mr Muktar said the 44-year-old actor was admitted to a hospital, where doctors treated him for Malaria.

He said, “On 19 February 2024, we received a call informing us that he had collapsed while acting on set, and we dispatched one of our brothers to pick him up from the location. On 18 February, he sent us money, expressing his wish for us to dig a borehole because it would mark a year on 22 February since our mother passed away. So, he had a borehole dug for our mother last year, and to commemorate the anniversary of her passing, he sent us money to dig a new borehole, which we promptly began working on.

“When he visited on 21 February, he mentioned that he was not feeling well, and we promptly took him to the hospital. Upon arrival, he underwent tests, which revealed he had malaria, and he received treatment accordingly. He had also complained of an ulcer, and he was equally treated. He was discharged on 26 February.”

Rest

Mr Muktar stated that the late actor hadn’t been getting enough rest because of the demands of his work.

He mentioned that they ensured he got some rest when he arrived home from a movie location.

He said late Sisi Quadri planned to move to another location after being discharged from the hospital, but the family prevented him from doing so.

“We switched off his cell phone on the 21st of February when he arrived in Iwo, Osun State so that nobody could contact him, allowing him to rest. We have no ulterior motives.

“We didn’t want this to happen; he wasn’t resting. When he prepared to go to another location, we insisted he stay, and on 28 February, he began feeling unwell again. We immediately took him to a hospital, where he was treated for hiccups. But when the treatment yielded no result, we were referred to Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) for further treatment on Hiccups. We obtained a referral letter and left.”

The late actor’s brother further said he (the late Sisi Quadri) transferred money to them on their way to LAUTECH.

“He was the one who transferred money to our account in case we might need it when we got to LAUTECH. He even gave us N300,000 cash in his car in case we needed it. He transferred N1 million to us.

“When we were about to enter Ogbomoso, Police officers stopped us asking for money. He told them to go and meet Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to ask for money. It wasn’t a serious ailment, and when we got to LAUTECH, he got out of the car and walked with his legs.”

Regrets

The late actor’s brother said he was saddened by the fact that Sisi Quadri died not quite long after their mother passed on.

He said it wasn’t the right time for the comic actor to die.

Sisi Quadri, who gained fame for his role in ‘Seranko Seniyan’ (2004), starred in various films, including “Aje Ni Eegun,” “Iya Oko Mi,” “Omo Iya Oko,” “Oluwa-Burna’’ and most recently in the ‘‘Anikulapo’’ series.

He also appeared in a skit with Mr Macaroni, Isbae U, and others.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

