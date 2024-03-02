The Nigerian film industry entered a mourning period on Friday with the demise of the famous comic actor Tolani Oyebamiji, better known as Sisi Quadri. He was 44.

Sisi Quadri, who gained fame for his role in ‘Seranko Seniyan’ (2004), starred in various films, including “Aje Ni Eegun,” “Iya Oko Mi,” “Omo Iya Oko,” “Oluwa-Burna.”

He also appeared in a skit with Mr Macaroni, Isbae U, and others.

PREMIUM TIMES reported the news of his death while the details were sketchy; however, his brother denied viral reports that he died of chronic kidney failure.

Once upon a fashion designer

Sisi Quadri rarely granted interviews in his lifetime. One of his most memorable TV appearances was on Oyinmomo TV’s YouTube channel in August 2023. The no-holds-barred interview gave his fans a rare glimpse into his private life.

As a teenager, the talented actor developed a passion for fashion design and dedicated four years to mastering the craft, completing the training in 1999.

He had his freedom (graduation as an apprentice) in 2000 and had since trained over 30 apprentices, with many graduating before he died.

When he was not acting or compering an event, Sisi Quadri oversaw operations and sewed clothes in his fashion design shop in Iwo, Ede Local Government Area of Osun State.

While some people said he was effeminate, those in the know it was not unconnected to his fashion designing and make-up background.

He got the moniker “Sisi Quadri” from Alhaja Oluaye for his feminine mannerisms, a name he initially resisted but eventually embraced.

Unlike fashion designing, makeup artistry was a pastime that he dropped in no time. The late actor learned the skill (makeup) and acting from Alhaja Yinka Oluaye.

Aside from acting, make-up artistry and event anchoring, the late actor said skit-making helped propel him to stardom.

Quest for education

Born on 26 December 1979 in Iwo, Osun State, the late Sisi Quadri, beloved for his movie comedic roles, had his primary and secondary education in Ore, Ondo State.

After he completed his education, he returned to Osun State to pursue studies in Arabic and the Quran to fulfil his father’s wish for him to become an Alfa.

“After finishing primary and secondary education in Ore, Ondo State, I returned to Osun State (my hometown) to learn Arabic and the Qu’ran because my dad wanted me to become an alfa,” he told Oyinmomo TV.

Due to his love for education, he bagged a certificate at The Polytechnic Iree in Osun State.

Unusual talent

The late actor believed God, who created everything, had provided him with all he needed to survive on earth, especially his mannerisms.

Late Sisi Quadri, aside from insulting people in movies, told Oyinmomo TV that he insulted people in real life as his other job.

He shared an instance of insulting a customs officer ”who gave him six gifts after five insults”. The 44-year-old also helped a woman with insulting songs that sent her (the woman’s) mother-in-law back to the village.

He said: “I was at home, and something happened in Ibadan. A woman who has a shop in Ogunpa approached me, telling me her mother-in-law is wicked. That woman left Ikire and came to Iwo that she wanted me to abuse her (the mother-in-law); I asked her how it was her mother-in-law. I told her I’d collect more than N100,000, and she said she’d pay.

“I told her to go and bring her mother-in-law pictures; she got the pictures and recorded how the mother-in-law used to walk and her morning routine. I asked if her father-in-law was still alive, and she said no. Then I told her I’d teach her three songs. I called her and taught her the three songs she can sing for a widow to make her cry. If you sing it for a widow, they’ll cry’’.

And it did work.

Sisi Quadri recalled that on the tenth day, while he was a production at The Broadcasting Corporation of Oyo State (BCOS) Ibadan, the woman came bearing gifts.

She said those three songs he taught her had made her mother-in-law return to the village.

Another unique thing unknown about him was his belief in building a house before buying a car or having children. He said he bought a home before acquiring a car and other possessions.

He said: “When you build a house, you become a poultry owner. You can put your chickens in it. If you have a wife and children, they’re hens, and you’ll put them in the poultry. Anyone who doesn’t have a poultry but claims to have hens will be in haste.”

The late actor, in the interview, also said he refused several invitations to countries where homosexuality is permitted due to his beliefs. He also said homosexuals approached him online multiple times, but he rebuffed them.

Responding to gay speculations that have trailed him, he said: “If it’s something I do, it would have been widely known in the movie industry because theatre doesn’t keep secrets.”

The late actor also said many disliked him because of his straightforward manner of speaking, which aligned with his belief in doing everything in accordance.

Journey to acting

The late actor was first introduced to acting at his father’s older brother’s place, Ajao Kokosari, who always invited him to come and act.

He said he had no intention of going into acting, even after featuring in one or two scenes in his father’s brother’s production, until he met Alhaja Amidat, Alhaja Sherifat Oyiboyi and UK-based Yemisi Adebowale, known as Elebolo and Muyideen Oladapo, aka Lala, who were actors and actresses.

He, however, gave in in 2000 when Oluwatoyin Olaiya, a Yoruba culture and literature lecturer, convinced him.

He said in an interview that the late thespian Hameeda Shakeem included him in his team of actors when he first noticed him because of his keen interest.

He relocated to Lagos, where he encountered numerous celebrities and achieved stardom, featuring in ‘Seranko Seniyan’, released on 4 December 2004.

The late actor was known for his abusive character in movies, the behaviour he said he did not learn but was natural.

He started producing movies in 2007 and had produced Toko Taya, Councilor, Ebudola, and more films before his death.

Sisi Quadri

With the rise of social media, he collaborated with his friend and actress, Funmi Awelewa, to create skits, which eventually evolved into the movie ‘Ebudola’, and earned him a new nickname, Baba Ebu (Insulting father) in 2019.

“You know you tend to be redundant if you refuse to follow the trend. It was ever since I produced a movie titled Ebudola that my name changed to insultive father (Baba Ebu)”, he told Oyinmomo TV.

He sometimes spontaneously filmed skits based on his joking remarks or playful interactions with friends.

He attributed his knack for skit-making to a natural talent honed by learning the art of playful banter from his parents.

He recalled how his father’s witty remarks, instead of physical punishment, would compel one to reconsider their actions, often leaving others to think he was performing on a movie set.

His approach to skits and acting mirrored his everyday demeanour, although he adjusted his style as his popularity grew.

One of his challenges was marketers owing him, a challenge he regarded as a stepping stone to greatness.

The late actor believed that whatever one experiences in life is a part of the whole process to greatness.

Preparing for death?

Before his death, the actor revealed in an interview that he had prepared his grave, understanding the uncertainty of life.

He explained that he dug his grave while building his house to ensure he wouldn’t burden others financially upon his demise.

End of a dream

When his dreams were taking shape, the young, talented actor died in his prime.

The CEO of Fathia Entertainment, Olawale B, shared on his Instagram page that the late actor’s United States of America Visitors International Stay Admission (U.S. VISA) and a date for his visit had been approved.

READ ALSO: Nollywood actor Sisi Quadri dies at 44

In the post, he mourned the actor’s death, questioning the ways of fate.

Similarly, Iyabo Ojo and Toyin Abraham also mourned his untimely demise, revealing that they cast him to play prominent roles in their forthcoming movies.

Despite his fame, very little was known about his marriage to his wife—whose name was unknown—nor were his two sons, Hazani Olamilekan Oyebamiji and Olamide Oyebamiji, ever in the spotlight.

His passing, no doubt, marks the end of several unfulfilled dreams, but his contributions to the Nigerian film industry will continue to inspire and entertain future generations. Much like the characters he brought to life, his legacy will continue to endure, reminding his fans of his sheer talent that is timeless.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

