Movie Title: Dead Serious

Running Time: 2 hours

Producers: Moses Inwang

Director: Moses Inwang

Cast: Emmanuel Ekekwu, Sharon Ooj, Nkem Owoh, Toyin Albert, Deyemi Okanlawon, and Micheal Bolaji.

Over the years, many Nigerian skitmakers have transitioned from not just acting short comic skits into becoming full fleshed actors on the big screens, but also taking lead roles in the movies they feature in, and skitmaker Emmanuel Ejekiru, widely known as Mr Funny or Oga Sabinus, is not left out in this new trend.

Skit makers like Adebowale Adebayo (Mr Macaroni) and Samuel Animashaun (Broda Shaggi ) smoothly shifted their comedic prowess to the big screen. While Mr Macaroni explores diverse roles as an actor, Broda Shaggi tends to find himself comfortably cast in comedic characters reminiscent of his skit performances.

Following in his peers’ footsteps, Oga Sabinus has ventured into acting with the comedy movie, ‘Dead Serious.’

Like every other Nollywood comedy movie, which often intertwines love stories with humour and drama, “Dead Serious” seeks to carve its niche, as Sabinus plays the role of Johnny, telling the experience of the unpredictable landscapes of love and life.

Plot

The movie unfolds dramatically with Johnny standing on the precipice of the Lekki-Ajah bridge, contemplating suicide. Despite the efforts of his best friend Pato and sister Vero to dissuade him, Johnny is determined to prove he’s ‘dead serious’ about ending his life, ultimately leaping into the unknown.

As the narrative unfolds, we delve into the life of Johnny, a businessman who crosses paths with Amara, a charming lady who captures his heart during a business transaction. However, complications arise as Amara is revealed to be the daughter of Mr Kalu, a longtime driver for the wealthy Deremi.

Despite attempts by Mr Kalu to arrange a union between Amara and Deremi, the latter’s arrogant demeanour leads their encounters to disastrous ends.

Amidst the push for Amara to marry Deremi as a ticket to wealth, Amara’s heart belongs to Johnny, who may not be as affluent but possesses kindness, affection, and a delightful sense of humour. The couple faces numerous challenges, from Amara’s father’s disapproval to Deremi’s interference, and despite the storms they weather, their love prevails, culminating in plans for marriage.

However, just when it seems like the couple is on the brink of happiness, tragedy strikes. Amara is involved in an accident during the wedding preparations, casting a dark shadow over their joy.

Blaming Johnny for Amara’s untimely death, Mr Kalu’s accusations sting like a scorpion’s bite, pushing Johnny into a downward spiral of depression.

Now faced with the haunting question of whether he can find the happiness he so desperately seeks, the movie leaves viewers on the edge, eagerly anticipating the resolution of Johnny’s quest for solace.

Character Analysis

The movie’s ensemble cast, including Emmanuel Ekekwu, Sharon Ooja, Nkem Owoh, Michael Bolaji, and Toyin Albert, was thoughtfully chosen to achieve a balanced and engaging performance.

The blend of seasoned comedy veterans like Nkem Owoh, portraying Mr. Kalu, and contemporary actors like Deyemi Okanlawon as Deremi, alongside Sharon Ooja as Amara, worked well with skit makers Sabinus (Emmanuel Ekekwu), Nasboi (Michael Bolaji), and Charity (Toyin Albert).

Sharon’s standout performance as Amara brought depth to the plot, infusing a refreshing sincerity into the conventional love story. Her portrayal of Amara established a strong foundation for what seemed to be a promising and captivating tale.

However, the potential of the subplot involving Deremi’s character is acknowledged but unfortunately mainly left unexplored, representing a missed opportunity to add more layers to the narrative.

Another character that stood out was that of the protagonist, Johnny, played by Sabinus, who juggled dual roles as Johnny and his familiar comic character from skits.

While he successfully delivered on the humour front, bringing laughter even to unexpected moments, his performance left room for improvement, particularly in navigating the delicate nuances demanded by the more severe aspects of the storyline.

In essence, the cast’s overall performance contributed to the movie’s appeal, with each actor bringing a unique flair to their respective roles. The movie successfully blended the expertise of comedy veterans with the fresh energy of contemporary actors and skit makers.

Movie Analysis

“Dead Serious” is a feel-good movie that aims to entertain the audience with laughter.

The film is undoubtedly successful when measured by its ability to crack up viewers and provide a lighthearted experience.

However, beneath the surface of humour, the movie ventures into more complex themes, such as suicide and depression, subtly explored through Sabinus’ character. The intentional choice to keep the audience laughing, despite these severe undertones, adds a layer of depth to the overall narrative.

The film effectively incorporates suspense, keeping the audience engaged with unexpected twists and turns.

While “Dead Serious” masterfully portrays several aspects of life, it does so with an unrealistic lens, presenting scenarios that may feel detached from reality.

Bravely delving into darker territory, the movie balances humour with a profound exploration of societal issues. This tonal shift adds complexity, offering a thought-provoking dimension to the otherwise light-hearted story.

However, the impact of this exploration is somewhat diluted by unresolved plot holes and the implausibility of certain events.

A pivotal twist unfolds towards the climax, seeking to tie loose ends and deliver a more profound message. Yet, plot holes and stretches of realism diminish the intended impact, challenging the film to strike a harmonious balance between its comedic elements and weightier themes.

“Dead Serious” may not secure a top spot among Nollywood’s comedy classics, showcasing imperfections and instances of apparent ‘overacting.’

Despite these drawbacks, the film promises to entertain those seeking an escape into laughter and whimsy, courtesy of Sabinus’ unrelenting humour.

Ultimately, “Dead Serious” takes audiences on a rollercoaster ride through love and laughter, leaving them amused but with a lingering sense of contemplation about what could have been.

Verdict

7/10

Dead Serious is currently streaming on Show Max

Dead Serious | Trailer | Coming soon to Showmax

