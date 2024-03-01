Filmmaker and actor Tolani Oyebamiji, popularly known as Sisi Quadri, is dead.

Sisi Quadri died at the age of 44.

His colleagues broke the news of his death on social media on Friday.

As of press time, the cause of the Yoruba actor’s death has not been disclosed.

His colleague, actress Ronke Odusanya, described the death of the actor, who rose to fame for his role in the movie ‘Seniyan Seranko,’ as sudden and painful.

She said that the actor was hale, agile, and active when she saw him a few days ago. She noted they discussed strategies to push her comedy series, Salaye, forward.

She wrote: “This is so sad and So painful. You were hale. agile and active when we saw each other a few days ago, and we even talked about how we would push Salaye. How can you leave so soon? Hou is an amazing actor. Thank you for coming onboard salaye and being there. May God Almighty grant your family and loved ones the fortitude to bear this loss.”

Also, actor Muyiwa Ademola expressed sadness over the death, noting that the late actor had been around for a while.

He said that it was unfortunate as the late actor’s career had just begun to flourish for the world to see, likening it to a withering flower.

Mr Ademola wrote: “What a world! What a life!! The Final Curtain has been drawn! It is a wrap! You can’t act again! Journey well bro and may The Almighty Protect All You Left Behind.”

Furthermore, actress Abiola Bayo wrote on her Instagram page, “Sisi Quadri, you will be greatly missed. May your soul rest in perfect peace.”

Another actor, Tunde Yusuf, who posted a picture of Sisi Quadri, expressed that everything in the world is according to the will of God. He maintained that we have come from Him and unto Him, we shall return.

Actress Regina Chukwu also extended her condolences to the late Sisi Quadri family, recounting the story of his recent battle for his life.

She said, “Most people don’t know but yes, I trained under him as a make-up artist on set for years.

Background

Born on 26 December 1979, the late actor featured in several movies before gaining fame in ‘Seranko Seniyan,’ released on 4 December 2004.

He gained popularity in his twenties with the rise of social media, beginning skit-making with actress Funmi Awelewa before their movie, ‘Ebudola.’

Before his passing, he worked as a fashion designer and previously as a makeup artist before pursuing acting. He studied cloth design for four years, which he completed in 1999.

He completed his primary and secondary education in Ore, Ondo State. Subsequently, he met his dad’s elder brother, who introduced him to his lecturer, Toyin Olaiya (Alaga council), leading him into acting.

He graduated from The Polytechnic Iree in Osun State. Sisi Quadri was part of the cast in the four-part series ‘Anikulapo: Rise of the Spectre,’ released today, 1 March.

