Nollywood actress Ini Edo and acclaimed filmmaker Chinenye Nworah, aka Chichi Nworah, are locked in a legal battle over the ownership rights of the hit Netflix series “Shanty Town.”

The dispute has sent shockwaves through the Nigerian entertainment industry, leaving the fate of the much-anticipated second season hanging in the balance.

The six-part crime thriller, released on 20 January 2023, garnered immense popularity, boasting a star-studded cast that included Chidi Mokeme, Ini Edo, Richard Mofe-Damijo, Nse Ikpe-Etim, Sola Sobowale, Nancy Isime, Shaffy Bello, and Ali Nuhu, among others.

On the film’s official IMDB page, Ini is listed as the executive producer (unknown episodes), while Chinenye is acknowledged as the executive producer/producer (unknown episodes)

However, discussions for the series’ second instalment have halted due to the ongoing legal feud. Chinenye confirmed in a Punch interview that plans for a sequel to the series are underway. The filmmaker also said scripting and development for Shanty Town 2 was ongoing, though shooting had yet to begin.

Ini threw the first legal punch, sending a stern warning to Netflix on 15 January 2024, demanding they cease negotiations with Chinenye and Giant Creative Media regarding the potential second season.

Ini’s lawsuit contends that Chinenye does not hold exclusive rights to “Shanty Town” and that discussions should involve all parties in the original agreement.

The legal document reads in part, “Please be advised that Mrs Chineye Nworah and GCM are not the sole owners of the Intellectual Property Rights over the cinematograph film Shanty Town.

Our clients are co-owners of the said Intellectual Property Rights and have not authorised, permitted or sanctioned Mrs Chineye Nworah and GCM to discuss any sequel with Nexflix on its behalf.”

Ini’s legal argument is rooted in a collaborative agreement dating back to 13 December 2019, involving herself, Chinenye, and another partner, Joy Odiete, with plans to produce five movies over ten years.

Also, the document stated that in June 2021, Minini Empire Productions, Giant Creative Media, Nevada Bridge TV, and Champion One Entertainment had a deal of the intellectual property (IP) rights, with both Minini Empire Productions and GCM entitled to 5 per cent of total profits.

Nworah fires back

In a swift response, Chinenye fired back with a press release on 22 February 2024, vehemently asserting her sole initiator and copyright holder status of “Shanty Town.”

The release from Giant Creative Media urged the public to dismiss Ini’s claims, deeming them false and baseless.

According to the disclaimer from Chinenye, the creative director, GCM stated her exclusive rights to the series.

