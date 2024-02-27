After captivating audiences for thirteen unforgettable years with ten seasons and 1830 episodes and almost two years after the lead female cast, Ada Ameh, died, The Johnsons has ended, marking the end of an era in Nigerian television history.

The Johnsons, a Nigerian TV series produced by Rogers Ofime and aired on Africa Magic, revolved around an average Nigerian family in Lagos, Nigeria, navigating life’s myriad challenges.

In May 2021, Samuel Ajibola, known as Spiff, one of the lead cast members, announced his exit from the production. In an interview with Channels TV, Spiff said he left to chase his dreams.

Actor Charles Inojie, known for portraying Mr Lucky Johnson in the series, announced the end of Nigeria’s favourite family shows on his Instagram page on Monday.

Reflecting on the 13-year journey of the comedy series, the actor described it as a period filled with awesomeness and absolute magic.

He thanked the cast and crew for their exceptional contributions and ‘The Johnsons’ fans for their unwavering support.

He wrote: “After 13 years of absolute magic, 13 years of awesomeness, 13 years of being Africa’s most watched show on television, 13 years of being every family’s favourite, The Johnsons is finally taking a bow.

“I want to use this medium to say a big thank you to Africa Magic, Native Media TV, Official The Johnsons Family, Rogers Ofime+ for the privilege of being. I thank my co-travellers, the wonderful cast and crew team, without whom these past 13 years could not have been spectacularly outstanding as The Johnsons made it.

“I am immensely grateful to our fans across the African continent for the love and support we got unconditionally. Indeed, while it is the beginning of greater exploits from every individual member of the team, like every good thing that must have a terminal point, it is the end of the road for The Johnsons.”

Background

The Johnsons, a comedy series that began airing in 2012 in English and Hausa languages, is a production of Native Media Limited.

The series was written by Ike Umeadi, Mfon Oluwaseun Bassey, Ekine Stronghold, Tobe Osigwe, Uduak Ekong, and Mazi Akinola and directed by Charles Inojie.

In 2023, it won the Best Original Comedy Series at the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA).

Chinedu Ikedieze portrayed the role of Efetobore Johnson, the family’s patriarch—elder son and undoubtedly the most eloquent and articulate, often enlightening his family members. Throughout episodes, he frequently serves as the narrator and strongly dislikes being teased about his height.

Olumide Oworu brought to life the character of Tari Johnson, fancying himself as the suave heartthrob. The second eldest son and third child in the Johnson family, Tari is a timid adolescent who quickly falls prey to fads like dreadlocks and spins tall tales to impress girls, often landing himself in trouble, such as fabricating stories about his parents owning a swimming pool in the third season. Blessing Mchunu and Zakes Bantwini watch them.

The late Ameh portrayed Mrs Emu Johnson, the true matriarch of the family. Despite being undervalued due to her lack of formal education and limited vocabulary, she is the backbone of the household. Her intelligence notably grows in the third season, and there’s a recurring gag in some episodes where she mispronounces words only to be corrected by her family members.

Susan Pwajok embodied the role of Blessing Johnson—the youngest sibling who nearly always gets her way and dislikes her siblings receiving attention, as evidenced by her decision to run away from home in season 3. Season 4 reveals her attendance at a boarding school.

Inojie, as Mr Lucky Johnson, played the family’s authoritative figurehead role. He is notoriously thrifty and seeks every opportunity to avoid spending money. Despite being dubbed a scientist, he often perplexes his family with his choice of words. Later in the series, he gains recognition as a scientist after inventing Jedimaicin, a cure for ‘Jedijedi’. His wife, Emu, fondly calls him “Lucky Lolo.”

Similarly, Seun Adebajo Osigbesan portrayed Jennifer Johnson, who sees herself as the family’s leading lady. The eldest of the Johnson children and the first daughter, Jennifer is the last among her peers to gain university admission, often seen studying or practising Igbo. She shares a solid mother-daughter bond with Emu.

In season 5, Jennifer became pregnant from a relationship with a man named Goodluck, who claims to be around 20 years old and still in SS3. However, later in the season, she marries him.

Spiff portrayed Pablo and Lizzy’s son, whom Lucky later adopts. He appears dim-witted, indulges in excessive eating, and partners with Abulu in mischief. In season 4, he discovered that his biological mother is a woman named Lizzie, who gave birth to Spiff after a brief relationship with Pablo before leaving for London for 20 years.

Kunle Bamtefa portrays Pablo, Spiff’s father. Often seen at the Johnsons’ home seeking money or chasing ‘get rich quick’ schemes, which invariably fail.

Gaji Samuel plays Mohammed, the family gatekeeper, who appears illiterate, sleeps during his night watch duties and speaks with a strong Hausa accent.

Daniel Iroegbu, known as Prince, formerly worked as Pablo’s sales boy but later became a staff member in Goodluck’s office. He handles the organisation’s day-to-day operations and is a shrewd businessman with a distinctive Igbo accent, often mispronouncing ‘l’ and ‘r’ sounds in words.

Other cast members included Abulu, Deputy—Ekwenye Margaret as Judith, who portrays Tari’s girlfriend, and Bukky Babalola as Miss Adure, who plays Tari’s teacher.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

