Veteran actor Kola Oyewo has recounted battling with prostate enlargement that resulted in him becoming impotent.

The Yoruba actor disclosed this in a video interview with Kunle Afod’s YouTube page on Saturday after he (Afod) and actor Peter Fatomilola paid him (Oyewo) a visit.

Prostate enlargement is a noncancerous growth of the walnut-sized gland below the bladder in men; it naturally enlarges with age, narrowing the urethra and leading to urinary issues.

The actor revealed that after undergoing a series of tests and surgeries, his doctors had to remove his testicles to save his life.

The 77-year-old actor stated that he first noticed difficulty passing urine in July 2019 and subsequently visited his family doctor in Ilaramokin, Ondo State, who recommended further testing.

He said, “It’s not a small thing. I have an enlarged prostate, and I can count six people who died as a result of that. I know about the person who helped me get my land and five others who are friends.

“I used to do everything, as you all know, until July 2019, I started finding it hard to urinate. I went to the hospital, and I was given drugs and later went for a test, and I was told my prostate gland is about to block.”

Surgery

The actor, who started acting as a professional in 1964 after he joined the Oyin Adejobi theatre group, recounted a near-death experience during one surgical procedure, hoping it would restore normal urinary function through his penis.

Following surgery to remove his testicles, he chose to forgo further operations, believing the initial surgery would restore proper urination.

Oyewo, unable to engage in sexual intercourse, now urinates through a bypass created in his urinary tract by medical experts.

He stated that medical experts assured him the bypass would facilitate urination and prevent premature death due to his condition.

Oyewo also mentioned feeling better and participating in several movie projects post-surgery.

The actor recounted a visit from actress Foluke Daramola during his recovery but instructed her not to solicit money on his behalf, as his children could support him.

“When I arrived at the hospital, directed by my family doctor, I was given two water sachets. Afterwards, I was laid down on their bed for a scan. After that, I received the results, which I returned to my doctor. He mentioned I was lucky because the disease could have been fatal.

READ ALSO:

“My doctor instructed me to go to his main hospital, where an attempt was made to insert something into my penis, but it was unsuccessful. I was then sent back home and advised to bid farewell to my family as I needed to undergo surgery. I informed my wife, who has been battling a stroke since 2017, about the operation.

“She was in tears, and I reassured her, uncertain who would go first between us. An incision was made on my stomach, and a device was inserted to assist with urination. I was informed it was necessary to prevent immediate death. I was also recommended for another surgery to cease my sexual function. I consented, as I no longer required it, and my children were adults with their own families.

“Subsequently, I underwent the surgery with two of my children present. Afterwards, I was advised to undergo another X-ray at the teaching hospital, which nearly proved fatal. Had I known I would lose the ability to urinate normally through my penis, I would not have proceeded with the surgery. I feel improved and have even resumed work on movie sets, albeit avoiding strenuous tasks.”

“When Foluke Daramola came to visit, I urged her not to publicise my situation or solicit funds on my behalf. My children provide for me, and I also attend to my needs.

Background

Oyewo embarked on his professional acting career in 1964 upon joining the “Oyin Adejobi Theatre Group,” with his inaugural performance as Adejare in Orogun Adedigba, an adaptation of Oyin Adejobi’s autobiography.

Following a fruitful nine-year tenure with Oyin Adejobi, he transitioned to the University of Ife theatre, collaborating closely with the late veteran dramatist and scholar, Ola Rotimi.

Renowned for his portrayal of “Odewale” in Ola Rotimi’s The Gods Are Not To Blame, Mr Oyewo commenced his tenure at Obafemi Awolowo University in 1996, ultimately attaining the position of senior lecturer before his retirement in September 2011.

After he retired from Obafemi Awolowo University, he assumed a pivotal role at Redeemer’s University as the head of the Department of Dramatic Art. He also holds a performing arts lecturing position at Elizade University, Ilara-Mokin, Ondo State.

Watch the interview below:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

