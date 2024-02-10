The stage adaptation of the Yoruba classic TI OLUWA NILE, initially written by veteran actor and producer Kareem Adepoju, popularly known as Baba Wande, is in the works.

Originally penned in 1987 and transformed into a cinematic gem in 1993, ‘TI OLUWA NILE’ captivated audiences with its themes of intrigue and justice.

Released in 1993 through Mainframe Films and Television Productions, the three-part movie was Tunde Kelani’s directorial debut.

The stage adaptation dubbed, ‘ASIYANBI: TI OLUWA NI ILE’, is an initiative of AROBA GROOVE, a production company founded by Oladotun Taylor, that says it wants to make history with this iconic stage play performance.

Bringing this classic tale to life on stage will be a star-studded cast, including Baba Wande, alongside talented actors Jude Chukwuka, Aisha Lawal, Ozain, Iya Mufu, Layi Wasabi Lawyer, Yaw, and Agba Inaki, among others.

The producers say the stage adaption will come alive in June.

The Executive Producer of the stage play expressed his excitement about pushing the boundaries of artistic expression and redefining stage theatre with ‘ASIYANBI: TI OLUWA NI ILE’.

The production, written by Shola Balogun and directed by Ropo Ewenla, promises to captivate audiences with its unique interpretation of the gripping narrative.

As ‘ASIYANBI: TI OLUWA NI ILE’ prepares to take the spotlight, executive producer Oladotun Taylor highlighted this classic tale’s enduring impact and relevance, showcasing its ability to resonate with audiences of all generations.

Rationale

Akindeji Ibitayo, the Project Coordinator & Supervisory Producer “In Aroba Groove, said in a news conference on Thursday that the stage play was about retelling stories and histories in a compelling and exciting style, particularly of African origin.

He said “they took a deep look at the history of the country, the colonisation, independence, tribulations, challenges, and our growth and evolution over the years, and we concluded that Nigeria is God’s own country.”

“So what project can we use to portray this? Here comes TI OLUWA NILE, but in a different format. Coincidentally, Nigeria’s recent democracy will hit a landmark period of 25 continuous years.

“What better time can the project fall into? And for characters such as Asiyanbi, who are desecrating and defying the laws and orders of the land, this is a project to let them know that there will be grave consequences. Nigerians and the world in general should watch out for this,” he said.

The story revolves around deceit, greed, and traditional values as individuals conspire to sell ancestral land illegally. As the community resists and the oracle intervenes, the chief faces challenges that test his fate and standing in society, leading to a climactic showdown to determine his destiny.

The AROBA GROOVE aims to breathe new life into this timeless story through its upcoming stage production, promising a fresh and dynamic theatrical experience for all.

