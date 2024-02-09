Nollywood star Nancy Isime and Skitmaker, Brainjotter delivered outstanding performances in Viva’s ‘A Fresh Start’ movie, which recently premiered on Zoom.

‘A Fresh Start’ resonated with audiences, and shone a light on critical social issues.

The short film, which explores challenges faced by single mothers with low or no incomes, was produced by Aspira Nigeria, producers of Viva Detergent.

The movie also portrayed the significance of family and new beginnings.

Since its release, the short film has generated significant buzz, sparking emotional conversations and prompting relatable stories across various social media platforms. It has amassed over 200,000 YouTube views since it was released

The movie has received widespread acclaim across the nation for its powerful storytelling, sparking discussions about the challenges faced by underprivileged single mothers

In addition to the film premiere, the producers announced plans to launch initiatives to support the underprivileged, particularly single mothers, to help them begin anew.

Nigerians have praised the movie for beautifully portraying the significance of family and new beginnings.

The public applauded the film for its innovative approach and commended the brand for addressing social issues in a highly creative and impactful manner.

In closing remarks, the Head of Advertising and PR at Aspira, Lynda Aguocha, expressed sincere appreciation for the significant turnout at the movie premiere.

She emphasised the brand’s steadfast dedication to innovation and customer satisfaction.

She said: “Viva is not merely a brand; it’s a community that values and believes in fostering support systems for our customers.

Your participation in this virtual premiere demonstrates the strength of our collective support system, and we remain dedicated to encouraging individuals to share their stories as we collectively strive for a better society.”

Among the attendees at the premiere were Wathoni, Inedoye Kuti, Pamilerin Adegoke, Anto Lecky, Latasha Ngwube, Nkem Nwudiwe, Comfort Booth, Powede, Abikeshuga, Fabmumng, Omoye Cooks, and Workingmumdiary.

Watch A Fresh Start below

