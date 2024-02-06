It appears we are in the season of holding our leaders accountable. From celebrities to the citizenry, the consensus has been that President Bola Tinubu‘s administration has to address the economic turmoil that has brought about untold hardship.

Lately, Kwam 1 and Olaiya Igwe, both staunch supporters of the president, have pleaded with him to ease the suffering of the masses. Comic actor Victor Osuagwu has also joined the fray.

At an event in Lagos on Monday, Osuagwu, who began his career in 1997 and became famous for his role in Evil Passion 2, told PREMIUM TIMES that Nigerians have adjusted to the hardship.

He said: “Nigeria is a very patient country. What I want to tell you is that it’s like we enjoy problems. We enjoy difficult times. We enjoy punishment. Every day, there is an increment in commodities. People are still buying it and going about their business. People are still going to work. And there is no increment in their salaries. So everybody is suffering and smiling.

“Nigerians are used to suffering and smiling. Yes, we are used to it. So I am very disappointed in most of them. People ask me, what have you done? But the truth is I alone cannot do it because I am just one small rat among the millions of people”.

The actor emphasised the need for Nigerians to confront the challenges collectively.

He noted that accepting government policies would not resolve the nation’s issues.

“People sit down and listen to these guys every day they come on television. Speak grammar and at the end of it not come out of the programmes. We must learn how to practicalise whatever we speak.

“Not just speaking. We are not asking for grammar but for solutions. We are not talking about the President. We are talking about every other person that is involved in it. Even the President knows there is a problem because he was an outsider before he came in.

“So he should have known more than every other person because he was outside, and he saw it. He was part of the people that were criticising other governments that were in place. And now you are in. Your own is even worse.”

The actor lamented Nigeria’s high dollar rate, stating that many government officials benefit from the current situation.

Solution

The actors suggested that Nigerians down tools for three to four days to tackle the persistent problems.

He said if Nigerians heed the advice, the government would find a lasting solution to the country’s problems.

“We are not working. We are not going anywhere. We are going to sit down here. By the time we do it in three or four days, you see, the government will change their attitude,” he added.

“So, you see, they are lacking.

Every one of them is lacking. When somebody is knowledgeable, you will know how to solve their problem.

“So they should organise themselves— solving the problem of Nigeria starts with every one of them. Not just the President.”

He urged the government to unite and utilise their understanding of the problems’ origins to implement practical solutions.

State of the nation

The actor made headlines on 5 August 2023, discussing the nation’s state, Nnamdi Kanu, and the IPOB lockdown in the South-east.

He told this newspaper that the administration led by Mr Tinubu required more time before it could be evaluated.

He argued that the fuel subsidy removal, which sparked widespread outcry, should have been carefully planned with various measures in place before the President took action.

He warned that if change did not occur, people should prepare to protest again, drawing parallels to protests during Goodluck Jonathan’s tenure when fuel prices rose from N65 to N95.

