Movie title: Cake

Running Time: 1 Hour 44 Minutes

Director: Prosper Edesiri

Producer: Tongryang Pantu

Cast: Tope Tedela, Sophie Alakija, Folu Storms, Saskay, Patience Ozokwor, Emmanuel “Koloman” Jibunor, Philip Asaya

As Valentine’s Day approaches, love is in the air, but not everyone can recognise it, even when it’s right in front of them, and that is what the movie ‘Cake’ perfectly captures.

Everyone loves love, but not everyone is lucky with love; for some, the love they seek miles away is just right in front of them, and for such people, the movie Cake could be the right prescription in this season of love.

The movie, one of the twelve first feature film projects from Nollywood filmmaker Steve Gukas, narrates the story of a young baker, Tomiwa, who is pursuing love and the woman of his dreams, but his quest is amiss.

Plot

Tomiwa, a young baker, moves into a new location where he believes he will find new fortune and fulfil his promise to his late mother, who thought his bakery held the key to finding a wife.

While he had just moved into the new bakery, he fell in love with his first customer, Chaly. It was love at first sight, as he had found the woman of his dreams.

Determined to win Chaly’s heart, Tomiwa embarks on a sweet and amusing mission to bake her the perfect cake. However, amidst the flour and sugar, a twist of fate unfolds.

Tomiwa’s devoted and secretly enamoured staff, Mfon, watches from the sidelines, offering subtle hints of her affection. Yet, all her efforts go unnoticed, as Tomiwa remains singularly fixated on Chaly.

The plot thickens when Chaly announces her engagement to Theo, leaving Tomiwa grappling with his unwavering obsession.

Meanwhile, Mfon remains steadfast in her pursuit of his heart. The question lingers: What will be Tomiwa’s fate? Can he win the heart of the woman of his dreams with the perfect cake, or will he discover that love has been waiting for him in unexpected places all along?

Character Analysis

Directed by Prosper Edesiri and produced by Tongryang Pantu, “Cake” takes pride in assembling a talented ensemble cast that brings the narrative to life with remarkable performances.

The synergy of these actors adds depth and vibrancy to the storytelling, making the film a captivating experience for the audience.

Tope Tedela leads the cast as Tomiwa, the ambitious young baker, infusing the character with charm and humour. Sophie Alakija portrays Chaly in a performance that balances vulnerability and strength, creating a believable love interest for Tomiwa.

Folu Storms, Saskay, Patience Ozokwor, Emmanuel “Koloman”, and Philip Asaya were the supporting cast.

Most of the cast shines brightly, each actor embodying their character with conviction and flair.

Tope’s portrayal of Tomiwa stands out as he captures the character’s persona and aspirations with authenticity. Sophie complements him with a performance that adds emotional depth to the romantic narrative.

However, the film experiences a minor hiccup in the form of Theo, played by Philip Asaya. While the actor gives a commendable effort, the character could have been portrayed with more intensity and depth.

Phillip’s role, a pivotal element in the storyline, encounters moments where a more robust performance might have added more weight to the narrative.

Movie Analysis: The Good

From the opening scenes to the closing credits, “Cake” enthuses its audience with a visual feast showcasing an impressive commitment to production quality.

The meticulous attention to detail is evident in every frame, making it clear that the filmmakers spared no effort in creating an immersive and visually stunning world.

The attention to detail in the sets serves as a backdrop and becomes a character in itself, enriching the narrative with its visual storytelling.

The film’s set design is a masterclass in creating an atmosphere.

Each location feels purposefully crafted, from the cosy charm of Tomiwa’s bakery to the grandeur of Chaly’s engagement party venue.

Following in the footsteps of its culinary-themed predecessor, “This Lady Called Life,” “Cake” elevates the significance of food in the realm of romance.

The film skillfully explores the idea that food is not merely sustenance but a language of love, a sentiment deeply ingrained in cultures worldwide.

The heart of “Cake” lies not just in the romantic pursuits of its characters but in the delectable creations that Tomiwa crafts with precision and passion. Each cake becomes a metaphor for the character’s emotions, mirroring the layers of love, joy, and sometimes heartbreak.

The film successfully uses culinary symbolism to enhance the emotional depth of the narrative, making the audience connect with the characters on a sensory level.

The flops

Tope’s performance as Tomiwa in “Cake” is commendable, showcasing his acting prowess and ability to breathe life into a character with charm and wit.

However, the character of Tomiwa, despite the actor’s efforts, needs to achieve universal likability due to narrative shortcomings.

The narrative arc for Tomiwa, while entertaining, needs more depth to engage the audience fully on an emotional level.

The character’s actions and motivations may leave some viewers questioning his likability, as his journey to win Chaly’s heart through a series of cake-related attempts feels somewhat forced.

The film could have delved deeper into Tomiwa’s background, allowing for a more empathetic connection with the audience and a better understanding of his desires beyond fulfilling his late mother’s wish.

Despite these narrative hiccups, Tope’s performance injects humour and charisma into Tomiwa, preventing the character from becoming entirely unlikeable.

However, the disconnect between the actor’s portrayal and the narrative’s depth creates a sense of ambiguity around Tomiwa’s likability, leaving room for improvement in character development.

While “Cake” serves up moments of sweetness and charm, its narrative falls victim to the thin and repetitive plot syndrome. The storyline, although straightforward, needs more depth to elevate it beyond predictability.

While engaging initially, the film’s central theme of unrequited love becomes somewhat monotonous as it dominates the narrative landscape, occasionally overshadowing the promising baking theme.

The plot’s predictability is accentuated by the formulaic nature of Tomiwa’s attempts to win Chaly’s heart.

A more intricate and layered storyline that explores the characters’ backgrounds and motivations could have added the depth needed to elevate “Cake” beyond the typical romantic comedy tropes.

Despite these plot shortcomings, the film redeems itself through moments of humour, romance, and the chemistry between the lead characters.

“Cake” manages to satisfy the cravings for a lighthearted romantic comedy, but a richer and more innovative plot would have allowed it to stand out among its peers in the genre.

Verdict

6/10

“Cake” is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Check out Cake’s official trailer below.

