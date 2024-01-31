Tobe, the son of Nollywood actress Omoni Oboli, is engaged to his fiancée, Marelle.

Ms Oboli announced this on her Instagram page on Wednesday, expressing her overflowing joy.

Tobe, the actress’s first son, proposed to Marelle on a cold winter night.

The 45-year-old actress married Nnamdi Oboli in 2000 at 22, and they have three sons: Gozi, Chizi and Tobe.

The actress described Marelle as someone deeply in love with the new family and expressed gratitude to God for being too good to her family.

She wrote: “My heart has been bursting with joy, and I can’t keep it to myself. It was a cold winter night when our son Tobe asked the love of his life, Marelle, to marry him. We are so thankful for the gift of this perfect and gorgeous daughter.

“Thank you, Tobe @tobeoboli, for choosing a wife that shares our family’s values. We absolutely love our new family, and God has been too good to us.

“Marelle @marelle.b wanted a simple diamond ring with three stones and trusted @bozdiamonds to deliver exactly what she requested. Online aunties and uncles, we have a wedding to plan.”

Ms Oboli’s colleagues took to the post’s comments section to congratulate her and her son.

Kiekie, Ini Edo, Obi-Cubana, and others were among the actresses and actors who sent congratulations.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

