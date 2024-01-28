Twenty-five years after the Nollywood blockbuster action franchise, Issakaba is returning.

Issakaba, an anagram for Bakassi, makes a comeback over two decades after the first instalment in 1999, featuring the renowned protagonist in the movie, Sam Dede, who reprises his famous character, Ebube.

Following the success of the first instalment in 2001, Issakaba was rested. During this period, Sam Dede, who played a pivotal role, pursued a career break, dedicating time to lecturing theatre arts at the University of Port Harcourt.

Recently, he returned to the screen, featuring in notable movies such as ‘Breath of Life,’ ‘Brotherhood,’ ‘Ijogbon,’ ‘Merry Men 3,’ and ‘Mamba’s Diamond.’

Also returning as the director is Lancelot Imasuen, the visionary behind the original film.

Chidi Mokeme, Nosa Rex and Unusual Phyna are joining the cast, adding fresh talent to the much-anticipated project.

Initially produced by the late Nigerian filmmaker Chukwuka Emelionwu, the five-part movie was a household favourite in the early 20s.

Inspired by true-life events, it depicted the Bakassi Boys, a community vigilante group combating crimes like armed robbery and murder that struck fear into the hearts of the people.

It also depicted the battle against the late Eddy Nawgu, a sorcerer who terrorised the people of the Nawgu community in Anambra State.

The plot revolved around the Issakaba Boys, led by Ebube (Sam Dede), who had to fight against armed robbers who terrorised their society. The armed robbers possessed certain mystical powers in their robbery activities. Because of this, Ebube and his team of Issakaba boys also acquired capabilities that enabled them to fight against robbery. The movie was full of action, horror, and drama.

The five-part film featured Nollywood actors like Sam Dede, Chiwetalu Agu, Pete Eneh, Amaechi Muonagor, Susan Obi, Mike Ogundu, and John Okafor.

Also, Andy Chukwu, Zulu Adigwe, Diewait Ikpechukwu, Remmy Ohajianya, Emeka Nwafor, Tom Njemanze, Uche Odoputa and Emeka Ani starred in the movie 23 years ago.

The Reboot

The return of Issakaba, the reboot, was announced by Dede on Instagram on Saturday.

The movie, which is not a remake but a continuation of the gripping narrative, promises to deliver the same intensity, with Lancelot Imasuen returning to helm the project.

Dede wrote, “Dede, who is back as the lead character, shared some words about the production. “ISSAKABA!!! The Myth returns. A river does not flow through a forest without bringing down trees. Men with evil minds lurk in the dark. But Justice is Mine.”

However, the movie is still in the works, and the date for the movie release has yet to be announced.

