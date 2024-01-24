The name “Iya Niwe” may not ring a bell to Yoruba movie lovers in their 20s, but it holds a special place for those who cherish the films of the 90s.

In the 1990s, Iya Niwe, along with the late Kunle Adetokunbo aka Dejo Tunfulu, Babasuwe, and other comic actors, captivated Nigerians, keeping them glued to their television sets.

Nigerians were not allowed to just tune in for entertainment; the hilarious display of these 90s actors and actresses drew them.

The veteran actress played a funny older woman in 90s movies with a unique identity.

In many films she starred in, Iya Niwe consistently adorned her face and teeth with charcoal, portraying a significantly darker complexion on screen than her real-life appearance.

She and the late Babasuwe were entertainers who employed charcoal to craft humorous facades, intending to captivate audiences.

Iya Niwe, who has been off the limelight for over a decade, is surprisingly still acting.

On Tuesday, the veteran actress made a notable online appearance and quelled the curiosity of Nigerians asking about her whereabouts.

Nollywood actor Kunle Afod brought her back into the spotlight by paying her a courtesy visit.

Mr Afod and Iya Niwe met at Agidigbo FM in Ibadan, Oyo State, while she was appearing on a Yoruba programme.

It followed the actor’s public request for her contact information from fans and colleagues to get in touch with her.

Sharing the video of their encounter on their Instagram page, Mr Afod expressed excitement to meet her finally.

He urged his colleagues to contact Iya Niwe for work, emphasising the unnecessary practice of ageing young actresses for elderly roles.

The actor expressed his desire to reconnect with the veteran actress, noting that all the contact information he had received was unreachable.

“If you’re close to us, we will not forget you because the wise ones say out of sight is out of mind. This is Iya Niwe; I have finally seen her. People have been sending me messages to go to Agidigbo; that’s where she is. Farming is not your talent; you must eat from your talent,” actor Afod added.

In the video, Iya Niwe revealed that she was a farmer before Hazmat Oriyomi, the owner of Agidigbo FM, asked her to quit farming.

“It’s you that has forgotten us. I’m now into farming. I was a farmer when Oriyomi said I shouldn’t farm again. I didn’t go to school or receive a salary,” she told Afod.

Iya Niwe starred in numerous movies in the ’90s, including Agogo Idanile in 1991, Osumare in 1995,

Koto Aye of 2001 and made a comeback in Knockout, a movie produced by Wale Adenuga Films production.

