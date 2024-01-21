Movie title: No Way Through

Running Time: 1 hour 47 minutes

Date released: 28 December 2023

Producers: Kene Okwuosa, Moses Babatope, Cray Shum

Director: Chinaza Onuzo

Casts: Funke Akindele, Chidi Mokeme, Chioma Chukwuka, Seun Ajayi, Ikechukwu Onunaku, Jnr Pope Odonwodo and Roberta Oriowa

Like Kunle Afolayan’s 2021 film ‘Swallow’, Inblok and FilmOne studios collaborated to produce the movie ‘No Way Through’, which narrates the tale of a drug baron.

While Swallow focused on the travails of average Nigerians seeking greener pastures in the 1980s, the producers of ‘No Way Through’ introduced some intrigues to the storyline, a feat that comes with its pros and cons.

However, in contrast to Afolayan’s ‘Swallow’, which showcased emerging talents like Niyola and Ijeoma Agu in critical roles, ‘No Way Through’ opted for A-list actors such as Chidi Mokeme, Funke Akindele and Chioma Chukwuka. Ironically, both films have one thing in common —a narrative marked by haphazardness.

Recent years have indeed seen Nollywood fast evolving from the era of predictable storylines to dynamic and thematic narrations, an offshoot of the vast skills, knowledge, and trends in filmmaking. Still, this movie would leave you in doubt as Nollywood seems to have outgrown the movie’s pitfalls.

Plot

‘No Way Through’ tells the story of Jolade Okeniyi, a widowed mother who drives for a drug cartel specialising in using young girls disguised as scholarship recipients to transport drugs to Malaysia.

In addition to her involvement in the drug trade, Jolade runs a food business and ardently supports her daughter, Ejide, in pursuing her education.

However, Jolade’s life takes a drastic turn when her fellow trafficker and friend, Margaret, turns out to be an undercover agent with the Nigerian Drug Enforcement Agency (NDEA).

To avoid imprisonment alongside her daughter, Jolade strikes a deal with NDEA agents Jude and Christian to help track down Lotana, a suspect in the drug trafficking case.

Beyond Lotana’s involvement, the plot reveals a notorious drug cartel operating within the New Day Assembly Church, led by the dedicated Pentecostal pastor Ephraim Adeowoye and his wife, Rachel.

Jolade, a longstanding church member and mother to a choir member’s daughter, had previously lost her husband, Tude, to a drug trafficking-related execution.

Now thrust into an unprecedented situation, jeopardising her life and her daughter’s dream, what will become her fate?

Character Analysis

The film features an ensemble of A-list actors, with Chidi Mokeme portraying Pastor Ephraim, Funke Akindele as Jolade, and Chioma Chukwuka as Rachel.

Other notable cast members include Ikechukwu Onwuka and Seun Ajayi as NDEA agents Christian and Jude, respectively, and Roberts Oriowa as Ejide.

While Mokeme’s portrayal of Pastor Ephraim was less villainous than expected, Chidi Mokeme, previously acclaimed for his comeback in “Shanty Town,” faced elevated expectations in “No Way Through.”

However, his character lacked the depth to unleash his acting prowess fully. Rather than embodying a conventional villain, his portrayal skewed more towards sarcasm, punctuated by a consistent delivery of Bible passages and prayers.

On the other hand, one character to look out for is Pastor Ephraim’s wife, Racheal, brought to life by Chioma Chukwuka. Chukwuka assumed the role of the mastermind behind her husband’s actions.

Her performance injects vibrancy into the character, depicting a steadfast supporter of the apostle’s illicit business.

Notably, Funke Akindele’s portrayal of Jolade was commendable, although the on-screen mother-daughter relationship felt somewhat diluted, relying more on dialogue than actions.

Movie Analysis

Many elements come together to make a film exceptional or, at least, decent. ‘No Way Through’ lacks everyone.

First, the suspense falls short, particularly during intense moments like Jolade’s torture, where the stakes should be higher. The film lacks the gripping sequences and consequential intensity needed to keep the audience on the edge of their seats.

The movie seems to have lost its way from the start, leaving the audience bewildered and frustrated.

The haphazard narrative of the movie is a major stumbling block, making it difficult for viewers to connect with the characters or follow the storyline.

“No Way Through” attempts to bring a fresh perspective to the drug cartel narrative, but falls short of delivering the anticipated thrills of a crime thriller.

READ ALSO:

The incorporation of elements like drugs, agents, cartels, laundering, and violence should ideally evoke suspense, but the film instead elicits indifference and casual observation.

The film meanders through disjointed scenes that fail to form a cohesive whole, leaving audiences questioning the director’s vision.

Navigating through the tunnel of missed opportunities and unmet expectations in the ‘No Way Through’, seems challenging.

Away from the narrative, cinematographically, the shaky camera work occasionally reminds us that we’re watching a filmed production rather than immersing ourselves in a seamless movie experience. Despite this, it doesn’t significantly diminish the overall quality of the cinematography.

Epileptic fight stunt

One of the most disappointing aspects of “No Way Through” is the inclusion of poorly executed stunts.

About thirty minutes into the film, Christian, portrayed by Ikechukwu Onunaku, an NDEA agent turned rogue, sets out on a mission to avenge his deceased brother. The execution of this mission, however, leaves much to be desired.

Dressed in black, Christian approaches the villain’s residence in broad daylight, armed with a Duffel Bag of Wonders containing a ladder to scale the target’s wall.

The ensuing antics unfold bizarrely – from stealthily following the house help to navigating past a henchman engrossed in a book and witnessing awkward lover’s quarrels.

Upon reaching the drug lord and his wife, Christian, rather than swiftly resolving the conflict, engages in a theatrical conversation, seemingly to prolong the storyline.

Another cringe-worthy scene involves an open-air shootout at close range where miraculously, every bullet misses Christian. Seeking refuge in an abandoned building, the plot takes a nosedive as the building catches fire, and the antagonists declare him dead without any attempt to confirm.

To worsen matters, real-life bystanders witness the chaotic scene, with no effort made to create a believable setting.

The film’s absurdity peaks as the characters fail to demand proof of Christian’s demise, and the lack of extras or cordoning off the filming area adds to the ridiculous nature of the shootout.

Verdict:

5/10

The movie performs moderately but fails to reach the heights set by Nollywood action thrillers in recent times.

‘No Way Through’ is streaming on Prime Video.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

