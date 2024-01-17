With the lineup of action, drama, comedy, and adventure titles hitting Netflix this January 2024 is looking good already.

The global movie streaming platform Netflix on Wednesday released a list of movies and series streaming this January; they include ‘Adire’, ‘Merry Men 3’, and ‘Dinner’.

On 12 January, Netflix released ‘Adire’, the latest instalment of the Merry Men franchise, Merry Men 3: Nemesis, while Dinner, debuts to the platform on the 24th of the month.

Adire

Adire is a Nigerian drama film directed by Adeoluwa Owu. The movie tells the story of Adire, a retired prostitute who moves to a small town and starts a lingerie-making business using her signature Adire material.

Her business empowers the conservative women in the town but angers the self-instilled leader, Folasade, the deaconess and wife, to the town’s local church preacher.

Adire was directed by Adeoluwa Owu and produced by Mimi Bartels and Barbra Babaringa.

The movie stars Kehinde Bankole, Funlola Aofiyebi, Femi Branch, Yvonne Jegede, Tomi Ojo, Iya Rainbow, Onyinye Nnenna Odokoro, and Mike Afolarin

Other actors include Damilola Ogunsi, Layi Wasabi, Lizzy Jay, Ifeanyi Kalu, Yemi Blaq, and Ibrahim Chatta.

Merry Men 3: Nemesis

“Merry Men 3: Nemesis” is a 2023 Nigerian action-comedy film directed by Moses Inwang and produced by Darlington Abuda.

The movie stars Segun Arinze, Nadia Buari, Sam Dede, Iretiola Doyle, Ramsey Nouah, William Uchemba, and Chidi Mokeme.

The movie is the third instalment of the “Merry Men” franchise and follows the story of four friends who are forced to come out of retirement to save Nigeria from a new villain.

Dinner

Dinner tells the tale of two old friends and their partners gathering for a celebratory meal, where a fifth guest stirs up secrets that threaten to bring down both relationships.

Mike Okafor is invited by his childhood friend and buddy, Adetunde George Jnr, to have dinner and spend the weekend with him and his fiancée, Lola Coker, as they plan for their upcoming wedding. Mike accompanies his girlfriend, Diane Bassey, as he prepares to propose to her.

Things get out of hand when they arrive at Adetunde’s house, and they discover secrets about each other’s relationship and the one person in the middle of it all.

Silent Taboos never discussed are blown wide open in Dinner.

The movie stars Kehinde Bankole, Richard Mofe-Damijo, Enyinna Nwigwe, Adeyemi Okanlawon, Keira Hewatch, and Okey Uzoeshi.

Other movie actors include Iretiola Doyle, Ini Dima Okojie, Labelle Vitien, Charles Inojie, Esther Audu, Chima Precious, and Ruby Nwosu.

Also, Netflix would be streaming other Hollywood movies like ‘Good Grief’, a riveting tale about an artist grieving the loss of his beloved writer husband who takes his two best friends on a trip to Paris, where they unpack messy secrets and hard truths, from the 5th of the month.

To end the month on a spectacular note on the 31st, Alexander the Great will be available on streaming on Netflix.

This docudrama combines expert interviews with gripping reenactments to explore the life of Alexander the Great through his conquest of the Persian Empire.

In addition to the highlighted titles, Netflix currently boasts an eclectic selection, featuring movies like “Ijogbon,” “The Black Book,” “The One For Sarah,” and “The Rise of Igbinogun.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

