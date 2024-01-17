Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham on Tuesday said that piracy of her works had resulted in her having panic attacks and being hospitalised at various times.

The actress spoke with journalists in Lagos as the police announced that it had captured five suspects who allegedly pirated her new movie, ‘Malaika’.

Earlier, the Federal Criminal Investigation Department (FCID), Alagbon, Ikoyi Lagos, said it had arrested five suspects, including two women, over the alleged piracy of the movie.

The spokesperson for the department, ASP Aminat Mayegun, paraded the suspects before reporters at the FCID, Alagbon, Lagos.

Ms Mayegun said that the suspects were allegedly involved in conspiracy, infringement of intellectual property, piracy, and cyber-related crimes related to the unlawful utilisation of cyberspace to broadcast the movie.

A producer’s plight

She said on Thursday, the actress and Seun Olayemi, Malaika’s co-producer, lodged a criminal complaint alleging that some elements had criminally pirated their latest movie, released initially for cinema viewing only on 21 December 2023.

According to her, the complainants alleged that the elements unlawfully and fraudulently accessed the movie, uploaded it to their website, and created a streaming web link for their social media followers worldwide to view the film freely.

The spokesperson said the complainants alleged that the suspects had infringed on their intellectual rights and denied them their movie profits while unlawfully profiting from it.

“Following the receipt of the petition, a joint investigation involving the Special Investigation Units of the Anti-Fraud and Cybercrime Sections of the Department was launched, while the unique intelligence and cybercrime assets of the Force were optimally deployed,” she said.

Reacting, Ms Abraham said she spent about N500 million on the movie and had taken up the fight against those pirating people’s works to benefit everyone in the entertainment industry.

She commended the police, through AIG Idowu Owohunwa, for matching their words with action by arresting the suspects.

The spokesperson said that these initiatives, follow-up coordinated actions by crack detectives and further investigations on the case led to the arrest of the suspects.

Ms Mayegun said AIG, in charge of the FCID Alagbon, Idowu Owohunwa, had assured of his determination to continue collaborating with the movie industry actors and the Nigerian Copyright Commission to rid the space of criminal elements.

