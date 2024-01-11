Ayo Edebiri was a hidden treasure waiting to be found. The Nigerian-born American actress had been on screen for over a decade, but her real magic was a secret, especially in her home country (Nigeria).

But everything changed on 7 January.

At the Golden Globe Awards, Edebiri won the Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy. It was like fireworks, making her an international star from a hidden gem.

Suddenly, everyone wanted to know the outstanding actress. With the award came fame, and her online presence sparkled too, especially in Nigeria.

Fans were hooked—her excellent acts and well-earned win set off a social media craze. Every post became a celebration, with everyone waiting for her next move.

Nigerians are glued to their screens, excited to see what the shining star does next.

The 81st edition of the annual Golden Globes Awards was held on Saturday in Los Angeles, US, Organised by the Hollywood Foreign Press, the event was hosted by comedian Jo Koy.

As Edebiri clinched the Best Actress award in a TV comedy for her portrayal of Sydney Adamu in ‘The Bear’, the film itself earned the distinction of Best Comedy at the awards ceremony.

Ayo Edebiri

Born in Boston in 1995 to a Barbadian mother and a Nigerian father, Edebiri was raised in a Pentecostal household, fostering her comedic passion during middle school.

Commencing her academic journey at New York University with an initial focus on teaching, she later transitioned to Dramatic Writing. In her junior year, an internship at the Upright Citizens Brigade ignited her pursuit of stand-up comedy.

Edebiri rose to fame in 2020 as a writer and voice actress for the animated comedy series “Big Mouth.” She co-created and starred in the web series “Ayo and Rachel Are Single.”

She acted in an episode of the series Defectives in 2014 but started her career as a stand-up comedian and performed a stand-up set on Comedy Central’s Up Next.

Her scripted digital series Ayo and Rachel Are Single began airing on the network in May 2020, which she co-wrote and co-starred with her friend and fellow comedian Rachel Sennott.

Edebiri made her film debut in the 2020 comedy-drama Shithouse in an uncredited role. She landed the role of Sydney Adamu in “The Bear” in 2022, which won her the Best Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy award.

Aside from acting, she has written for shows like “Dickinson,” “What We Do in the Shadows,” and “Craig of the Creek.” She co-hosts the popular podcast “Iconography” with Olivia Craighead, where they discuss pop culture and social issues.

In 2023, the 28-year-old voiced roles in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem and had starring roles in the comedy films Theater Camp and Bottoms.

The Bear

“The Bear” earned Ms Edebiri many awards and accolades for her portrayal of Sydney Adamu, a pivotal character serving as a talented chef joining Carmy’s team at The Beef.

Her performance won her an Independent Spirit Award and nominations from the Gotham Awards and Critics’ Choice Awards.

She received a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series. Lucy Mangan of The Guardian praised her as “magnificent,” noting her ability to light up and enhance every scene she appears in.

Edebiri delivers a nuanced and captivating portrayal of Sydney Adamu. Within the movie, Sydney embodies a young culinary school graduate with ambitious dreams of succeeding in fine dining.

Other Nigerians

Aside from Edebiri, in 2021, the Nigerian-British actor John Boyega won the Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Television Series, Limited Series, or Television Movie.

His outstanding performance in the anthology series “Small Axe,” specifically in the role of Leroy Logan in “Red, White and Blue,” contributed to the series’ success.

Similarly, Nigerian singer Tems played a significant role in the songwriting team for “Lift Me” from the movie “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” which won the Golden Globe Award for Best Original Song in 2023.

