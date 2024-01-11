Away from her online spat with Davido, Nigerian music star Tiwa Savage is set to make her acting debut in the upcoming film, ‘Water And Garri’.

The 43-year-old singer shared the exciting news with her followers on Instagram Wednesday.

The film, named after her second Extended Play of the same title, ‘Water and Garri’, is scheduled for release on Prime Video and will be available in 240 countries.

Tiwa described the movie as one of the most adventurous endeavours she has undertaken. She revealed that the production took two years, emphasising her role not only as the lead actor but also as an executive producer.

She wrote, “Guys, I’m so excited to announce that my first feature film, Water And Garri, will be released this year through @primevideo and shown in over 240 countries and territories worldwide.”

“I feel blessed and honoured not only to be making my debut as a lead actor but to have also executively produced this film. I can’t wait to take you to this next phase of my life and art. I’m just getting started.”

Tiwa Savage also wrote and performed the film’s original soundtrack.

‘Water and Garri’ is not only a cinematic venture for Tiwa Savage but also marks her first foray into acting.

The film, directed by Meji Alabi and shot in Cape Coast, Ghana, features Tiwa as Aisha, a fashion designer establishing her career in the United States. Aisha returns to her African homeland to confront lingering guilt and navigate the complexities of her past.

The movie is jointly produced by Everything Savage and Unbound Studios,

The movie features stars like Jemima Osunde, Mike Afolarin, and Andrew Bunting.

