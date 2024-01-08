Nigerian movie director Moses Inwang and his wife, actress Emem Inwang, have parted ways.

Inwang announced this on his Instagram page on Monday. He acknowledged the difficulty of the news but emphasised the necessity of the decision to end their marriage.

Expressing that it is a challenging period for both of them, Inwang shared that they believe going separate ways is the optimal choice for their happiness and personal growth.

He encouraged the public to honour and understand their choice as they embark on the new chapter.

He stated that their separation would not negatively impact their children, saying, ‘We are dedicated to fostering a positive and healthy co-parenting relationship for the well-being of our boys.’

Inwang and his wife had been married for ten years.

The statement read: “Happy New Year, family, friends and fans. Today, I wanted to share some personal news that has been a difficult but necessary decision.

“After much reflection and discussion, Emem and I have decided to part ways after about ten years of marriage. While this is undoubtedly a challenging time for both of us, we believe it is the best path forward for our happiness and personal growth.

“As we navigate this new chapter, we kindly request your understanding and respect for our privacy. While we may be parting ways as partners, we remain committed to maintaining a positive and healthy co-parenting relationship for the well-being of our boys. Thanks for the love and support.”

Love turned sour

Moses and Emem tied the knot in April 2014, having met at Emem Isong’s movie premiere. Inwang proposed to his wife with a necklace with a heart-shaped pendant.

In 2015, Inwang expressed that he hadn’t imagined marrying an actress until he encountered his wife, the 2012 Carnival Calabar Queen.

He highlighted that his divorced wife stood out among his exes due to her exceptional calmness and beauty.

Meanwhile, in a joint interview at the time, Emem revealed that after spending three months with her now ex-husband, she realised he was the one.

It was her first relationship, and she expressed no interest in marrying a movie director despite her dream of being an actress.

According to them, their marriage was unexpected. The union has been blessed with two sons – Eden and Jordan Inwang.

Inwang’s most recent directorial project is ‘Blood Vessel’, a film that narrates the tale of six young men brought together by fate who embarked on a perilous ocean journey aboard a ship laden with stolen crude oil bound for Europe.

In 2012, Inwang gained recognition for his directorial and production efforts in the psychological thriller ‘Torn’. The film, released nationwide in 2013, marked a milestone in his career.

He also directed and produced other successful movies such as ‘Damage’, ‘Cold Feet’, ‘Stalker’, ‘Last 3 Digits’, ‘Alter Ego’ ‘Crazy People’, ‘American Driver’, ‘Unroyal’, ‘Merry Men 2’ and others.

Similarly, Emem who won the 2014 Nollywood Movies Awards (3rd edition) for Best Actress in a Supporting Role in the movie Itoro has been featured in many movies such as Dr. Love of 2020), Itoro of 2013— Lock Down of 2021, Unroyal of 2020; Crazy People of 2018 and others.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

